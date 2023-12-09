YFCU to host its sixth agri-food conference

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) is delighted to announce its sixth agri-food conference will take place over two days from February 2-4 at Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.

The weekend-long event, titled ‘Farming for the Future’, promises to be an enlightening and engaging experience for all attendees as we look to the future of the agricultural sector in Northern Ireland.

The YFCU agri-food conference will offer a diverse programme, opening on the Friday evening with guest speakers at a network dinner, providing attendees with the opportunity to share insights and build meaningful connections within the industry.

Farm visits will be hosted on the Saturday morning of the conference, showcasing the best in farming and agriculture sectors across Northern Ireland.

Platinum sponsors of the YFCU 2024 agri-food conference with YFCU deputy president Richard Beattie and AERA chair Ian Walker at Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown. Picture: YFCU

Saturday afternoon will see four innovative workshops being held, exploring volatility management, animal health, sustainability and environment, and sustainable businesses.

This approach aims to provide a comprehensive and immersive learning experience for attendees, covering a wide range of topics crucial to the agricultural and food industry.

The afternoon will finish with an exciting panel of industry experts discussing the conference topic: ‘Farming for the Future – Embracing not Accepting’.

Ian Walker, agriculture environment and rural affairs (AERA) chairperson, said: “The AERA committee are delighted to announce our bi-annual agri-conference.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to an educational weekend as we think about the future of agriculture, focusing on topics including sustainability, animal health and volatility.

"The committee hope you will join us on 2nd to 4th of February in the Glenavon House Hotel.”

The YFCU agri-food conference would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors and supporters. It extends sincere gratitude to the platinum sponsors: Danske Bank, Dunbia, Power NI and Ulster Farmers’ Union, as well as gold sponsors Dale Farm and MSD and silver and bronze sponsors Electromac Agri, AG Agri, Ireland Genetics, Semen, Man and Beast and Chestnut Animal Feeds for their invaluable contributions.

The conference is open to members and non-members. YFCU invites you to join it at Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown for a weekend of knowledge sharing, networking and inspiration.

Tickets are available by contacting YFCU headquarters.