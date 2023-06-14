YFCU welcome Fane Valley as new platinum sponsor

This new milestone solidifies Fane Valley's commitment to the agricultural and rural community and highlights their dedication to fostering the growth and development of the rural youth in Northern Ireland.

Through the partnership, Fane Valley will support YFCU in various competitions and activities. This will allow the association to provide opportunities for its members to develop their skills and knowledge.

Fane Valley's expertise and industry knowledge will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights that will help shape the future of the organisation.

Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group chief executive with YFCU members, YFCU CEO, Gillian McKeown and YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Stuart Mills, president of YFCU said "I am delighted to announce Fane Valley as our platinum sponsors. Their continued support and commitment to the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster have been exceptional. We are grateful for Fane Valley's belief in our mission and look forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit YFCU members across rural Northern Ireland."

Operating across multiple locations in both the UK and Ireland, Fane Valley Co-operative Society is now one of Ireland’s most progressive agricultural and food processing businesses, with interests in animal feed manufacturing, agricultural supplies, livestock identification and the provision of agronomy and forage services, to name a few.

Speaking at the sponsorship unveiling, Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group, chief executive said: “We are very pleased to build on a long-standing relationship with YFCU. Fane Valley has been supporting young farmers and their local groups for many decades. We believe this organisation provides a very important role in the education and development of the next generation of farmers and the future agri-food workforce. We are excited to work closely with Stuart, Gillian and their team at YFCU to develop a special partnership and shared vision for both organisations.”

Trevor continued: “We have supported the very popular stock judging competition for a few years now but are looking forward to launching Fane Valley’s Fencing Finals and Soil Assessment competitions plus other collaborative projects over the coming seasons.”

This platinum sponsorship from Fane Valley serves as a testament to their belief in the potential of YFCU and their dedication to supporting the agricultural sector and the rural youth of Northern Ireland. This level of commitment enables the YFCU to continue delivering educational programs, fostering leadership skills, and promoting agricultural excellence among its members.

The YFCU is Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth organisation. YFCU encourages education, fun, and friendship through a range of activities that include agriculture, arts, and sports. With over 3,400 members aged between 12 and 30 years old, the YFCU provides opportunities for young people to develop practical skills, make new friends, and contribute to their local communities.