YFCU Welcome Hyperfast NI as new principal sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This announcement showcases Hyperfast NI’s ongoing commitment to support engaging initiatives for youth in rural areas throughout Northern Ireland.

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth organisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 3,500 young people aged between 12-30 are currently members of the organisation.

Hyperfast NI have come on board as principal sponsors for the YFCU.

This much-anticipated weekend in the calendar is set to be attended by around 350 members from across the province, all eager to find out who our newly elected presidential team will be.

Hyperfast NI are the home for information and updates on Project Stratum, which is delivered by Fibrus.

Their work of bringing full fibre broadband to rural communities in Northern Ireland will not only support many homes across the province, but work at building a better future and improve connectivity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Beattie, Deputy President of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster thanked Hyperfast NI for their contribution to our upcoming AGM weekend.

He said: “It is great to have the support of leading Northern Ireland company Hyperfast NI as our principal sponsor for one of the biggest weekends in the YFCU calendar.

“I look forward to what future connections the YFCU and Hyperfast NI can explore together”.

Stephen McCartney, Fibre Ambassador and Events Manager at Hyperfast NI told the YFCU that “it is great to be supporting the next generation of our farming community”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “Hyperfast NI are honoured to come on board as the principal sponsor for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster AGM.

“We aim to bring better connectivity to rural areas and so it is great to be in partnership with an organisation that brings us closer to these communities”.