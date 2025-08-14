YFCU welcomes Lantra as a valued new sponsor

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) is delighted to announce a new sponsorship partnership with Lantra, a leading provider of training and qualifications for the land-based and environmental sector.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Lantra will sponsor three key areas within YFCU's programme:

Showjumping competitions

The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme

Bursary opportunities for YFCU member to attend a event/conference for example Oxford farming Conference, a five nations leadership course OR accredited learning

This support will directly benefit members by enhancing opportunities for personal development, leadership, and skills progression - all of which are central to YFCU’s mission of empowering and equipping young people in rural communities.

YFCU CEO, Derek Lough pictured with Lantra All Ireland director, Paula Smyth

Lantra All Ireland director, Paula Smyth commented: “We’re proud to partner with YFCU to support the next generation of rural leaders.

“This sponsorship reflects Lantra’s commitment to developing skills, confidence, and career pathways for young people in agriculture and the wider land-based sector.

“We’re excited to see how YFCU members grow through these opportunities and look forward to celebrating their achievements.”

Lantra’s sponsorship demonstrates a shared dedication to nurturing talent and creating meaningful experiences for young people involved in agriculture and rural life.

YFCU looks forward to working in partnership with Lantra and celebrating the achievements of members taking part in the activities they are supporting throughout the year.