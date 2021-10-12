You are in for a real treat at the Pumpkin Patch in Co Tyrone

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patch, which is just a couple of miles outside Castlederg, is located on 40 acres of farmland, and will welcome families from October 9 - 31 to come along and choose their own pumpkin.

The family will be presenting visitors with a real American feel as well, from an American Ford pickup, an American style log cabin with wagon wheel, and even some American candy for those with a bit of a sweet tooth.

There’ll also be some family orientated activities and weekend catering onsite with burgers, tea and coffee.

The Maxwell family are gearing up for this year's Pumpkin Patch event in aid of Air Ambulance NI and the Cancer Fund for Children

Explaining more was Kirstin Nixon, whose father owns the farm where all the action will be taking place. “Basically, we’re encouraging people to get their wellies on, come along and grab a wheelbarrow, who does not love going to a pumpkin patch and picking out their favourite pumpkin?

“We wanted to build on last year and still offer a safe outdoor event for families to meet up, and raise some money for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and Cancer Fund for Children along the way.

“We’ve built the whole concept around the theme of an American pumpkin patch, so what you can first expect on the day is a very warm welcome from our team before making your way around the trail, stopping to get your perfect photo alongside our 1950’s Ford Pickup Truck. Take a walk through our corn maze which lands you right on to the patch. We will have pull along wagons for kids to put their pumpkins in and take back home as well as other photo props to help create those special family memories.

“This year we have implemented an online ticketing system to ensure a safe environment for all of our visitors.”