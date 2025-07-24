Young farmers build their way to success at Limavady Show
Taking place at the Co Londonderry YFC stand beside the main arena, the challenge for the clubs in this year’s final was to build a flower planter using two wooden pallets.
The event attracted a fantastic crowd, with teams working under pressure to complete their builds to an impressive standard.
After a competitive and engaging day, the results were as follows:
1st place – Cookstown YFC
2nd place – Randalstown YFC
3rd place – Moneymore YFC
4th place – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
The competition was judged by Matthew Thompson, who praised the teams for their innovation, teamwork, and high-quality builds.
YFCU was also delighted to welcome Amy Bennington from Power NI, proud platinum sponsor and sustainability partner of YFCU, and sponsor of this year’s Build It competition.
Amy joined the event to present the awards and show her support for the young participants.
Power NI’s continued support is instrumental in helping YFCU deliver hands-on opportunities like Build It, which not only develop practical abilities but also encourage collaboration and confidence among members.
Amy Bennington, marketing manager, Power NI said: “We were delighted to sponsor the Build It competition this year, and as YFCU sustainability partner it was great to weave that theme into the finals by repurposing the wooden pallets.
“Congratulations to all the teams who took part and represented their clubs with pride.”
