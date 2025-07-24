Young farmers build their way to success at Limavady Show

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) held the highly anticipated Build It final on at the Limavady Show, showcasing the creativity, teamwork, and practical skills of young people from across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the Co Londonderry YFC stand beside the main arena, the challenge for the clubs in this year’s final was to build a flower planter using two wooden pallets.

The event attracted a fantastic crowd, with teams working under pressure to complete their builds to an impressive standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a competitive and engaging day, the results were as follows:

Winners of the Build It final - Cookstown YFC

1st place – Cookstown YFC

2nd place – Randalstown YFC

3rd place – Moneymore YFC

4th place – Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Runners up of the Build It final - Randalstown YFC

The competition was judged by Matthew Thompson, who praised the teams for their innovation, teamwork, and high-quality builds.

YFCU was also delighted to welcome Amy Bennington from Power NI, proud platinum sponsor and sustainability partner of YFCU, and sponsor of this year’s Build It competition.

Amy joined the event to present the awards and show her support for the young participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power NI’s continued support is instrumental in helping YFCU deliver hands-on opportunities like Build It, which not only develop practical abilities but also encourage collaboration and confidence among members.

Third place in the Build It final - Moneymore YFC

Amy Bennington, marketing manager, Power NI said: “We were delighted to sponsor the Build It competition this year, and as YFCU sustainability partner it was great to weave that theme into the finals by repurposing the wooden pallets.

“Congratulations to all the teams who took part and represented their clubs with pride.”