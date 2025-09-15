Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster delegation visits Westminster to champion the future of farming

YFCU president Richard Beattie said: “This visit was a vital opportunity to ensure young farmers are part of the conversation about the future of agriculture, rural well-being, and environmental leadership. We are proud to represent the voice of rural youth and advocating for their future.”

Throughout the visit, the delegation raised key issues affecting young farmers and rural communities.

Discussions centred on the challenges posed by inheritance tax on family farms, the implications of the Windsor Framework on trade, and the urgent need to reform planning schemes to support innovation and investment in agriculture.

Delegates also explored the development of future funding models that ensure sustainability and growth across the sector across Northern Ireland and further afield in the UK.

YFCU took the opportunity to emphasise its proactive approach to environmental challenges, highlighting a strong willingness among its members to embrace new methods and contribute meaningfully to sustainable solutions.

The delegation emphasised the importance of embracing technology and securing investment to drive sustainable farming practices, while also addressing the barriers posed by constrained planning regulations.

Education and skills development were central themes, with YFCU showcasing the talent and potential of young farmers across Northern Ireland.

The organisation stressed the need for continued support in training and leadership development to equip the next generation with the tools to thrive in a changing agricultural landscape.

The wellbeing of rural communities was also a key focus, with YFCU calling for improved access to mental and physical health services, better rural education, and stronger infrastructure to support young people living and working in remote areas.

The delegation also asked ministers to share their vision for the future of the agricultural industry, seeking clarity on how government policy will support innovation, sustainability, and generational renewal within the sector.

The delegation’s itinerary included meetings with Tonia Antoniazzi MP, chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, and Alistair Carmichael MP, chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

They also met with Alex Burghart MP, Right Honourable Victoria Atkins MP, and Daniel Zeichner MP, Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The visit concluded with a meeting at the Northern Ireland Office and attendance at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The YFCU delegation in Westminster Hall (left to right) Robin Swann MP, Harry Crosby, Richard Beattie, Joyce Allen, Adrianna Coulter, Karen Walker, Derek Lough and Kristina Fleming

The YFCU delegation with Alistair Carmichael MP

The YFCU delegation met with Tonia Antoniazzi MP