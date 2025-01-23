Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster prepare to mark milestone anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are preparing to celebrate their 95th anniversary in style, as they host a semi-formal event at Corick House Hotel this weekend on Saturday 25th January 2025.

350 people from across Northern Ireland, including members, sponsors and esteemed guests will trade their wellington boots for semi-formal attire as part of an unforgettable evening.

As excitement builds for the event, chief executive officer for the organisation, Derek Lough.

He said: “We are so grateful to our event sponsors for making this event: possible. The Livestock Meat Commission, Ulster Farmers’ Union, SONI Limited, and NFU Mutual have all generously contributed to the event to ensure it runs smoothly and is a huge success.”

He continued: “We welcome members, past and present, to reminisce over the many wonderful, successful years we have had, supporting and educating thousands of young people in rural areas across Northern Ireland.”

The event will see guests enjoy a sparkling drinks reception, three-course meal and live music by The Untouchables.

It promises to be a fantastic event for all attendees.

Chief executive officer for the Northern Ireland Livestock and Meat Commission, Colin Smith, said: “LMC is proud to support the YFCU 95th anniversary dinner and celebrate generations of dedicated young farmers in Northern Ireland.

“I am fortunate enough to have seen and been a recipient of the vast range of opportunities YFCU provides young people in Northern Ireland with, to help shape our leaders of the future.

“Our ongoing commitment to invest in the long-term sustainability of the Northern Ireland beef and lamb sectors aligns with the 95 years of invaluable work YFCU has done in shaping the future of agriculture.

“Through our broad range of business activities from work in schools to market intelligence, LMC will continue to champion and empower young people, ensuring they are supported to thrive for years to come as the future of our industry.”

Lauren Hamilton, sales development manager for NFU Mutual, said: “NFU Mutual are delighted to continue our long term relationship with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

“We send our congratulations to them as they celebrate their 95th anniversary and wish them continued success for the future.

“This organisation is a valuable resource for rural communities across Northern Ireland.”

William Sufferin, senior landowner engagement lead at SONI, said: “The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster plays a key role in shaping Northern Ireland’s farming future.

“We are delighted to support them as they celebrate 95 years of their organisation.

“The partnership between ourselves and YFCU not only showcases our dedication to rural youth but our commitment to working collaboratively to help achieve Northern Ireland’s energy targets.

“We are proud to support their important work in rural communities and look forward to continuing to partner with them throughout the year.”

President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, William Irvine, said: “The Ulster Farmers’ Union is delighted to be sponsoring the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster’s 95th anniversary celebrations.

“For nearly a century, YFCU has played a vital role in shaping the future of agriculture in Northern Ireland, fostering the next generation of farmers and rural leaders.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with YFCU, supporting young people who are passionate about the future of farming and rural communities.”