Young Farmers’ Clubs to debate inheritance tax at annual meeting

Young Farmers’ Clubs are being asked to vote on a motion about inheritance tax at The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC) 93rd annual meeting of clubs (AMC) in April.

NFYFC is the largest rural youth organisation in the UK, representing more than 23,000 members in more than 560 clubs. The AMC takes place at The Assembly Rooms in Leamington Spa on 13 April at 10.30am.

The motion, which is being proposed by Luke Cox from Wiltshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, asks YFCs to debate the proposed changes to inheritance tax and the impact it will have on the next generation.

The motion states: “This house believes that the proposed changes to Inheritance Tax will have a detrimental impact on the next generation of farmers, and threaten the security of family farms.”

Inheritance tax proposals have been a significant discussion topic in NFYFC’s YFC AGRI group since the announcement and, as the retiring Chair of the group, Luke is bringing the motion to the AMC.

Luke Cox said: “The impact of the government’s proposed changes to Inheritance Tax are well documented, and I feel there needs to be more understanding and empathy for British farmers.

“A particular concern for the next generation is the impact this has on investment ability, because throughout the period of the ‘seven year rule’ a choice will have to be made between investing in the future of the farm business or saving every penny to pay off a potential tax bill, which without the funds available would be crippling.

“This is why I’ve brought this motion to the NFYFC’s annual meeting of clubs, and I look forward to debating it with members.”

If the motion is passed, it is hoped this will demonstrate the ongoing support of YFCs for farming families during challenging times for the industry.

Votes can be cast online and all clubs, counties and council will receive voting details in advance of the meeting.

NFYFC's chair of council James Nixey said: “NFYFC’s annual meeting of clubs (AMC) is an opportunity for all YFC members to have their say on issues that matter to them. There have been additional hurdles for the next generation to navigate since the proposed motion, so I look forward to hearing contributions to the debate.

“We will also be electing NFYFC's president and deputy presidents during the meeting, as well as reflecting on the previous year's achievements.”

During the annual meeting of clubs, votes will also be cast for the election of the president and deputy presidents.

A motion has also been submitted from NFYFC Council to increase the subscription fee to NFYFC to £37.50 per member in September 2026.

The final meeting agenda is available to download from here.