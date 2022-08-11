Young farmers from all over Co Antrim head to Antrim Show

Members took part in a variety of activities including tractor handling, United Dairy Farmer, girls task and the digger challenge.
The results were as follows:
Farm safety
1st - Michael Patterson (Ahoghill YFC)
2nd - Matthew Taylor ( Finvoy YFC)
3rd - Mark McConnell (Straid YFC)
Tractor handling
1st - Oisin McAteer and David Thompson (Randalstown YFC)
2nd - Stephen Crooks and Mark McConnell (Straid YFC)
3rd - Steven Wilson and Ian Wilson (Gleno YFC)
Girls task
1st - Amy-Lee Hanvey and Laura Robson (Holestone YFC)
2nd - Ellie Henry and Emma Orr (Moycraig YFC)
3rd- Ahoghill YFC and Straid YFC
United Dairy Farmer
1st - Jack Johnston (Randalstown YFC)
2nd - Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC)
3rd- Cathy Reid (Glarryford YFC)
Digger challenge
1st - Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd - Glarryford YFC and Randalstown YFC
3rd- Straid YFC
Chairperson’s competition
1st - Finvoy YFC
2nd - Straid YFC
3rd - Lisnamurrican YFC
County Princess
1st - Adrianna Coulter (Straid YFC)
2nd - Sarah Chesney (Ahoghill YFC)
3rd - Georgia Kidd (Lisnamurrican YFC)
Slippery football
1st - Finvoy YFC
2nd - Kilraughts YFC
3rd - Straid YFC
Novelty competition
1st - Finvoy YFC
2nd - Randalstown YFC
3rd - Straid YFC and Glarryford YFC
Tug of war
1st - Randalstown YFC
2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC
Overall
1st - Straid YFC
2nd -Finvoy YFC
3rd Randalstown YFC