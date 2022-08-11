Young farmers from all over Co Antrim head to Antrim Show

Young Farmers from all over County Antrim headed to the Randox Antrim Show to take part in their annual county competitions day.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:00 am

Members took part in a variety of activities including tractor handling, United Dairy Farmer, girls task and the digger challenge.

The results were as follows:

Farm safety

Co Antrim Young Farmers enjoying their day out at the annual county competitions day at the Randox Antrim Show

Most Popular

1st - Michael Patterson (Ahoghill YFC)

2nd - Matthew Taylor ( Finvoy YFC)

3rd - Mark McConnell (Straid YFC)

Tractor handling

Members from Young Farmers' Club from across Co Antrim took part in a variety of activities including tractor handling, United Dairy Farmer, girls task and the digger challenge at their annual county competitions day at the Antrim Show

1st - Oisin McAteer and David Thompson (Randalstown YFC)

2nd - Stephen Crooks and Mark McConnell (Straid YFC)

3rd - Steven Wilson and Ian Wilson (Gleno YFC)

Girls task

Member from Randalstown YFC who took part in the the digger challenge at the Co Antrim YFC at annual county competitions day at the Antrim Show

1st - Amy-Lee Hanvey and Laura Robson (Holestone YFC)

2nd - Ellie Henry and Emma Orr (Moycraig YFC)

3rd- Ahoghill YFC and Straid YFC

United Dairy Farmer

The Randalstown YFC team which was placed first in the tug of war competition at the Co Antrim YFC at annual county competitions day at the Antrim Show

1st - Jack Johnston (Randalstown YFC)

2nd - Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC)

3rd- Cathy Reid (Glarryford YFC)

Digger challenge

1st - Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd - Glarryford YFC and Randalstown YFC

3rd- Straid YFC

Chairperson’s competition

1st - Finvoy YFC

2nd - Straid YFC

3rd - Lisnamurrican YFC

County Princess

1st - Adrianna Coulter (Straid YFC)

2nd - Sarah Chesney (Ahoghill YFC)

3rd - Georgia Kidd (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Slippery football

1st - Finvoy YFC

2nd - Kilraughts YFC

3rd - Straid YFC

Novelty competition

1st - Finvoy YFC

2nd - Randalstown YFC

3rd - Straid YFC and Glarryford YFC

Tug of war

1st - Randalstown YFC

2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC

Overall

1st - Straid YFC

2nd -Finvoy YFC

3rd Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC