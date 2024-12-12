Young Farmers’ hit high notes at annual choir festival

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 12th Dec 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 13:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) recently showcased a range of musical pieces at the association’s annual choir festival with over 200 members taking part from ten different clubs across Northern Ireland.

The event was held in Whitla Hall, Methodist College, Belfast on Friday 6th December 2024. This well-loved competition was kindly sponsored once again by platinum sponsor and sustainability partner, Power NI.

The competition saw entries from 10 Young Farmers' Clubs which were Coleraine YFC, Collone YFC, Crumlin YFC, Curragh YFC, Holestone YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC, Moneymore YFC, Moycraig YFC and Trillick and District YFC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event did not just see a fantastic turnout in choirs but also spectators, who came down to support YFCU members on a wet and stormy night.

Ross Woodward and Bethany Wilson (Curragh YFC) won third place with Amy Bennington (Power NI). Picture: YFCUplaceholder image
Ross Woodward and Bethany Wilson (Curragh YFC) won third place with Amy Bennington (Power NI). Picture: YFCU

John Trueman kindly adjudicated the event and guest speaker was Tina McVeigh, director of the Belfast School of Performing Arts.

John and Tina both gave the participating choirs the benefit of their expertise by relating some constructive and encouraging advice on their performances.

The award for best solo went to Oliver John O’Hara (Moycraig YFC), best choral piece went to Moneymore YFC, best accompaniment was awarded to Edward McKendry (Lisnamurrican YFC) and the best newcomer award was presented to Lisnamurrican YFC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best overall awards, Curragh YFC came third place, Moneymore YFC were presented second place and Coleraine YFC were awarded first place for the second year in a row.

Jack Hunter (Moneymore YFC) awarded second place overall with Amy Bennington (Power NI). Picture: YFCUplaceholder image
Jack Hunter (Moneymore YFC) awarded second place overall with Amy Bennington (Power NI). Picture: YFCU

Richard Beattie, YFCU president, said: “The choir festival was a great success, the clubs that took part put a lot of hard work and effort into their performances which really showed on the night. It certainly got everyone in the festive spirit.”

Amy Bennington, marketing manager from YFCU platinum sponsor and sustainability partner, Power NI, said: “Power NI is delighted to be back again to support the YFCU choir festival for another year – it’s always a joyful, festive event to be a part of.”

She added: “Well done to all the clubs that entered, it was great to see so many from across Northern Ireland taking part, and a huge congratulations to winners Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club on another win, two years in a row.”

Related topics:Young Farmers' Clubs of UlsterNorthern IrelandPower NI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice