Young farmers impress in lamb for St Andrew’s Day competition

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) are proud to announce Reston, represented by Courtney Bell, Toni Hope, and Lauren Todd, as the winners of this year’s Lamb for St Andrew’s Day competition.

With entries spanning the length and breadth of Scotland, young farmers showcased their culinary skills, emphasising the versatility and provenance of Scotch lamb.

Vale of Alford claimed second place, while Strathmore and Echt shared third, impressing with their creative recipes and engaging presentations.

Julia Bryce, award-winning food and drink journalist and content creator, who served as a judge, praised the entrants, said: “The creativity and passion displayed by the teams was truly inspiring. From inventive recipes to carefully curated plating, the entries showcased a genuine commitment to celebrating Scotch lamb.

“It’s clear these young farmers understand how to make dishes that not only look and taste fantastic but also highlight the versatility and quality of Scotch lamb.”

Commenting on the impact of the competition, Sarah Millar, CEO at QMS, said: “Competitions like this play a crucial role in promoting Scotch lamb and showcasing the dedication and skills of our young farmers.

“Well done to all the team’s that took part. The dishes presented were nothing short of exceptional, demonstrating why Scotch lamb should be a first choice for St Andrew’s Day celebrations.”

Neil Wilson, executive director of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), added: “Highlighting lamb as a centrepiece for St Andrew’s Day not only honours our rich agricultural heritage but also encourages future generations to connect with the industry. We’re delighted to see this competition continue to grow.”

SAYFC agriculture and rural affairs partnership manager, Jenny Murtagh, added: “Young farmers relished the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and passion for Scotch lamb. Their enthusiasm and creativity are true testaments to their commitment and love for Scottish produce.”

The competition saw teams of two to three SAYFC members, all under the age of 28, create original recipes using a rack of Scotch lamb.

Entrants were judged on the creativity of their recipes, video presentation quality, visual appeal of their finished dishes, and how effectively they promoted Scotch lamb for St Andrew’s Day.

To see the creative entries and get inspired to cook with Scotch lamb, visit the QMS social channels. We encourage everyone to try out the recipes at home and make Scotch lamb the star of their own St Andrew’s Day celebration. Visit makeitscotch.com for more recipe inspiration.

Watch the video entries below:

Strathmore JAC entry - https://youtu.be/P-DTxjmC2u8

Vale of Alford - https://youtu.be/kN1199WpZAs