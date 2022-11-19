Young Farmers: Spa Young Farmers take part in Co Down floral heats
Members of Spa Young Farmers' Club recently took part in the Co Down heats for the YFCU floral heats.
By Darryl Armitage
The club have kindly sent in photographs of a number of members who took part in the heats.
The include, Erin Gabbie who was placed first in the 14-16 category, Sarah Douglas who was placed first in the 18-21 category, Ciara Kelly who was placed second in the 21-25 category and Rosalyn Magee who was placed second in the 25-30 category.See who you can spot in the photographs.
