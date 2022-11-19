Young Farmers: Spa Young Farmers take part in Co Down floral heats

The club have kindly sent in photographs of a number of members who took part in the heats.

The include, Erin Gabbie who was placed first in the 14-16 category, Sarah Douglas who was placed first in the 18-21 category, Ciara Kelly who was placed second in the 21-25 category and Rosalyn Magee who was placed second in the 25-30 category.See who you can spot in the photographs.