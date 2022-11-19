News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Young Farmers: Spa Young Farmers take part in Co Down floral heats

Members of Spa Young Farmers' Club recently took part in the Co Down heats for the YFCU floral heats.

By Darryl Armitage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club have kindly sent in photographs of a number of members who took part in the heats.

The include, Erin Gabbie who was placed first in the 14-16 category, Sarah Douglas who was placed first in the 18-21 category, Ciara Kelly who was placed second in the 21-25 category and Rosalyn Magee who was placed second in the 25-30 category.See who you can spot in the photographs.

Email your stories and photos to [email protected] or [email protected].

Spa YFC juniors

Most Popular

Erin Gabbie, first place 14-16
Sarah Douglas, first place 18-21
Ciara Kelly, second place 21-25
Rosalyn Magee, second place 25-30
YFCU