Young farmers to go head-to-head in machinery handling competition

David Thompson and Oisin McAteer from Randalstown YFC secured second place for Co Antrim.

The competition consists of two members from clubs in each of the six counties, selected from county heats, which make up the teams and there are three heats to determine which two teams take part in the final head-to-head.

The machinery handling final course was set up to test the member’s manoeuvre skills against the clock.

Sam Graham from Killinchy YFC and Matthew Cleland from Spa YFC on winning first place for Co Down in the machinery handling competition at Balmoral Show 2021.

Members had to manoeuvre around tight turns and with precision, roll out a slurry pipe with a weighted object onto the podium while driving carefully to not drag the weighted object off the podium.

CAFRE staff William Richmond and Selwyn Graham oversaw the safety aspects and logistics of the whole competition along with the design of the course.

YFCU would like to show appreciation to Johnston Gilpin Ltd for their continued support and sponsorship of the YFCU machinery handling competition along with the use of their excellent machinery and the design of the course.

YFCU would like to express their gratitude to the Royal Ulster Agriculture Society (RUAS) for the use of the cattle rings at the Balmoral Show for competition use.

Ian Harvey MBE, proud support of YFCU and well-renowned agriculture journalist kindly organised and supplied the YFCU with the new machinery handling trophy which was created by Monea Metal Design, Co Fermanagh.

Commenting on handing over the new machinery handling trophy at Balmoral Show 2021, Ian Harvey MBE said: “I felt privileged to have been able to present the trophy and to thank the YFCU and all those amazing young farmers who supported me with my crazy charity challenges.