Young fox saved from drowning in water containment tank

A wildlife rescue officer from animal welfare charity, the USPCA, received a call from staff at the water treatment plant last Thursday (25 August).

The fox had found her way into one of the larger tanks at the plant and, while moving through the different tunnels between the tanks, had ended up in a filled water containment area that had no exit.

USPCA wildlife rescue officer, Phil McCartney, explained: “The fox was very frightened and in trying to make its escape, ended in a much greater difficulty – trapped in a dead-end water container that was well above its head height.

The USPCA has rescued a young female fox from a water containment tank

“Had it been left there it would have sadly died due to severe dehydration and exhaustion from trying to tread water.

“A big thank you to the entire team at the water treatment plant as they were a great help during her rescue.

“Thankfully I was able to retrieve her and, even with her ordeal, she suffered no injuries and was able to be released safely nearby.”

USPCA development manager, Colleen Tinnelly, commented: “We’re very grateful to the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation.

The fox had found her way into one of the larger tanks at the plant

“Sadly, wildlife can very often find themselves in difficult circumstances which can lead to serious injury or even death – thanks to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young fox’s life.”