Young fox saved from drowning in water containment tank
A young female fox was rescued from a water containment tank in Dunmurry last week.
A wildlife rescue officer from animal welfare charity, the USPCA, received a call from staff at the water treatment plant last Thursday (25 August).
The fox had found her way into one of the larger tanks at the plant and, while moving through the different tunnels between the tanks, had ended up in a filled water containment area that had no exit.
USPCA wildlife rescue officer, Phil McCartney, explained: “The fox was very frightened and in trying to make its escape, ended in a much greater difficulty – trapped in a dead-end water container that was well above its head height.
Most Popular
-
1
Dairy show team lorry involved in tragic accident on Canadian highway
-
2
30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle
-
3
Pedestrian, aged in his 60s, dies after being struck by lorry
-
4
PSNI issues warning to tractor drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel
-
5
McCollum crowned winner of UFU winter wheat competition
“Had it been left there it would have sadly died due to severe dehydration and exhaustion from trying to tread water.
“A big thank you to the entire team at the water treatment plant as they were a great help during her rescue.
“Thankfully I was able to retrieve her and, even with her ordeal, she suffered no injuries and was able to be released safely nearby.”
USPCA development manager, Colleen Tinnelly, commented: “We’re very grateful to the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation.
“Sadly, wildlife can very often find themselves in difficult circumstances which can lead to serious injury or even death – thanks to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young fox’s life.”
Should members of the public spot injured wildlife, please contact the USPCA on Tel. 028 3025 1000.