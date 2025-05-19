Young gardeners help launch Belfast in Bloom 2025 competition

STAFF and pupils from St John the Baptist Primary School are calling on budding gardeners to follow their lead and enter this year’s Belfast in Bloom competition.

Their outdoor space brings pupils, their parents and grandparents together to foster a love of growing, with wildflowers, seasonal planting and vegetables all on display. The school’s gardening club have also made the garden a home for local wildlife, with bug houses and bee-friendly habitats. Run by Belfast City Council, Belfast in Bloom celebrates the green-fingered efforts and work of local residents, community groups and businesses across the city. There are individual awards, community awards and prizes for commercial premises, businesses and schools. Visiting the St John the Baptist PS garden, Councillor Matt Garrett, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, said: “What a brilliant space the children and their teachers have built, creating a place that looks amazing and encourages young people to spend time outdoors, in nature, together with their friends and families. “Their Belfast in Bloom award was well deserved and really appreciated by the school as an acknowledgement of all the hard work and effort that has gone into the garden. “If you know a school that is doing something similar, a neighbour with amazing window boxes or hanging baskets, a business who has created a brilliant atmosphere with creative planting or a community group going the extra mile to bring people together through gardening – we want to hear about it! “Nominating someone for an Belfast in Bloom award is a great way to recognise their efforts and, with this year’s sunny spell, we hope to have lots of beautiful entries to choose from.”