Young pedigree registered Limousin bulls sell to £3100 at Clogher Mart

Highlights this week in the suckler ring for a Banbridge producer who presented two exceptional young pedigree registered Limousin bulls which attracted a lot of interest sold for £3100 and £3020.

Fat bulls sold to a high of £2700 for a 1080kg Aberdeen Angus to £250 per 100kg.

In the fatstock ring 280 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2430-40 for a 980kg Limousin to £248 per 100kg and selling to £253 per 100kg for an 800kg Limousin to £2024.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2000-20 for a 730kg Limousin to £274 per 100kg to £276 per 100kg for a 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1904-40.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1334-80 for a 710kg to £188 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £296 for a 770kg Charolais to £2279-20.

Fat heifers sold to £268 for a 650kg Simmental to £1742.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2130 for a 740kg Limousin (£288) and selling to £309 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2040.

A pen of Friesian steers sold from £205 to £220 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1710 for a 585kg Limousin (£292).

Med weights sold to £1470 for a 470kg Charolais (£312) to £323 per 100kg for a 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260.

Smaller sorts sold to £1140 for a 335kg Limousin (£340).

Heavy heifers sold to £1750 for a 615kg Charolais (£284).

Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 540kg Charolais (£287) to £298 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1520.

Med weights sold to £1550 for a 490kg Charolais (£316).

Smaller sorts sold to £1070 for a 400kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1350 for a 450kg Limousin (£300) to £352 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1110.

Weanling heifers sold to £1080 for a 360kg Charolais (£300).

Dairy cows sold to £2250.

Breeding bulls sold to £3100 and £3020.

Suckler outfits sold to £2000.

Incalf heifers sold to £1970.

Bull calves sold to £505 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £450 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £860 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £690 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £276 (£1904-40) Fivemiletown producer 730kg Limousin to £274 (£2000-20) Pomeroy producer 620kg Charolais to £263 (£1630-60) Plumbridge producer 510kg Limousin to £259 (£1320-90) and 600kg Limousin to £255 (£1530) Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £258 (£1728-60) Dungannon producer 800kg Limousin to £253 (£2024) Pomeroy producer 750kg Charolais to £252 (£1890) Fivemiletown producer 980kg Limousin to £248 (£2430-40) Castlederg producer 800kg Charolais to £248 (£1984) Donaghmore producer 530kg Limousin to £247 (£1309-10) Dungannon producer 570kg Limousin to £246 (£1402-20) Dungannon producer 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £244 (£1756-80) Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £243 (£1652-40) Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £241 (£1542-40) Sixmilecross producer 570kg Limousin to £240 (£1368) Nuts Corner producer 610kg Charolais to £238 (£1451-80) and 590kg Charolais to £238 (£1404-20) and Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £237 (£1706-40) and 630kg Limousin to £236 (£1486-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £235 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £190 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1334-80 for a 710kg to £188 per 100kg with others selling from £168 to £183 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £128 to £160 per 10g.

Poorer types sold from £102 to £124 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Trillick producer 1080kg Aberdeen Angus to £250 (£2700) Loughgall producer 790kg Hereford to £224 (£1769-60) Castlederg producer 980kg Fleckvieh to £205 (£2009) Magherafelt producer 1140kg Holstein to £194 (£2211-60) Fintona producer 890kg Ayrshire to £188 (£1673-20) Lisnaskea producer 820kg Limousin to £175 (£1435) Enniskillen producer 860kg Holstein to £165 (£1419) and Rosslea producer 810kg Charolais to £164 (£1328-40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £296 per 100kg for a 770kg to (£2279-20) Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 660kg to (£1821-60) Simmental steers sold to £275 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1760) Hereford steers sold to £261 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1670-40) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1549-40) Fleckvieh steers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 720kg to (£1612-80) Shorthorn steers sold to £222 per 100kg for a 530kg to (£1176-60) and Friesian steers sold to £195 per 100kg for a 480kg to (£912).

Fat heifers

Simmental heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1742) Charolais heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1470-60) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 600kg to (£1536) Shorthorn. heifers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 460kg to (£1085-60) and Belgian Blue heifers sold to £233 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1514-50).

Store bullocks

A strong demand in this section for an increased entry with heavy lots selling to £2130 for a 740kg Limousin (£288) and selling to £309 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2040 with most other quality lots selling from £245 to £303 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £292 per 100kg for a 585kg Limousin to £1710 with a 530kg Limousin to £1540 (£290) and Friesian steers sold from £205 to £220 per 100kg for a 625kg to £1380. Sample prices: G Warrington Fivemiletown 740kg Limousin to £2130 (£288) R Hall Fivemiletown sold a 690kg Limousin to £2090 (£303) 640kg Charolais to £1930 (£301) 725kg Charolais to £1880 (£259) and 670kg Limousin to £1810 (£270) N McNutt Dungannon 695kg Limousin to £2050 (£295) 660kg Limousin to £2040 (£309) and 800kg Limousin to £1980 (£247) I Warrington Fivemiletown 660kg Limousin to £2000 (£303) B Connelly Trillick 725kg Charolais to £1980 (£273) J Beggs Loughgall 735kg Limousin to £1960 (£266) 705kg Charolais to £1960 (£278) 720kg Au. To £1940 (£269) 680kg Limousin to £1920 (£282) and 655kg Limousin to £1840 (£281) P Patterson 745kg Simmental to £1940 (£260) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 725kg Charolais to £1890 (£260) and J Hackett Eskra 640kg Limousin to £1890 (£295).

Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 585kg Limousin (£292) for J Hackett Eskra. G Steen Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £1650 (£282) 555kg Charolais to £1550 (£279) 530kg Limousin to £1540 (£290) and 550kg Limousin to £1480 (£269) H McClure Fivemiletown 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£270) J Eakin Moy 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£260) 555kg Limousin to £1490 (£268) and 550kg Limousin to £1440 (£262) B Mackle Moy 525kg Charolais to £1460 (£278) J Mc Anallen Armagh 625kg Friesian to £1380 (£220) 635kg Friesian to £1380 (£217) 625kg Friesian to £1330 (£213) 615kg Friesian to £1300 (£211) 635kg Friesian to £1310 (£206) 580kg Friesian to £1190 (£205).

Med weight store bullocks 365kg to 500kg

Strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to a high of £323 per 100kg for a 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 and selling to a top of £1470 for a 470kg Charolais (£312). Sample prices: E Cassidy Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1470 (£312) and 445kg Charolais to £1240 (£278) S McElroy Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1430 (£311) 405kg Limousin to £1260 (3311) and 400kg Limousin to £1220 (£305) E Nicholl Moneymore 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£299) 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£323) 435Kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£273) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£310) 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£304) 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£309) and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£283) S Bingham Ballyward 450kg Charolais to £1230 (£273) and 470kg Charolais to £1140 (£242) N McNutt Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1160 (£247) and R Armstrong Trillick 430kg Limousin to £1110 (£258).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

R Armstrong Trillick 335kg Limousin to £1140 (£340) and 335kg Limousin to £850. E Nicholl Moneymore 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £900.

Store heifers

A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1750 for a 615kg Charolais (£284).

Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 540kg Limousin (£287) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1520.

Sample prices: N McNutt Dungannon 615kg Charolais to £1750 (£284) I Warrington Fivemiletown 645kg Limousin to £1730 (£268) G Warrington Fivemiletown 635kg Limousin to £1720 (£271) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 645kg Charolais to £1680 (£260) M/S C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 590kg Limousin to £1480 (£251) N Cochrane Portadown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£224) W McAdam Portadown 590kg Simms. to £1460 x 2 (£247) W Speers Killylea 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£220) B Connelly Trillick 785kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£229) P Patterson Augher 735kg Simmental to £1800 (|£245) Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 540kg Limousin (£287) 565kg Limousin to £1550 (£282) 520kg Charolais to £1550 (£298) 540kg Charolais to £1540 (£285) 535kg Limousin to £1520 (£284) 540kg Charolais to £1510 (£279) and 505kg Shorthorn. to £1450 (£287) for A Coyle Clogher. N McNutt Dungannon 530kg Limousin to £1530 (£288) N Cochrane Portadown 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) B Tummin Newtownbutler 525kg Charolais to £1460 (£278) W McAdam Portadown 480kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) and 500kg Charolais to £1460 (£292) and M Mimnagh Omagh 515kg Charolais to £1400 (£272).

Med weight store heifers 405kg to 500kg.

Strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £316 per 100kg for a 490kg Charolais to £1550 with a 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302).

Sample prices: N Cochrane Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1550 (£316) 500kg Charolais to £1460 (£292) and 485kg Charolais to £1450 (£299) S J Loughlin Cookstown 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) 465kg Limousin to £1300 (£279) and 405kg Limousin to £1120 (£276) C Murphy Brookeborough 495kg Limousin to £1280 (£258) and 475kg Limousin to £1220 (£257) T Murphy Clogher 445kg Charolais to £1250 (£281) and 430kg Charolais to £1060 (£246) M Mimnagh Omagh 435kg Charolais to £1220 (£280) and 480kg Charolais to £1130 (£235) M McHugh Kinawley 450kg Charolais to £1190 (£264) C Devlin Omagh 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£271) R Wilson Frrmanagh 460kg Limousin to £1170 (£254) and B Tummin Newtownbutler 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) 440kg Charolais to £1110 (£252) 435kg Charolais to £1090 (£250) and 485kg Charolais to £1090 (£224).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

B Tummin Newtownbutler 400kg Charolais to £1070, 400kg Charolais to £940, 370kg Charolais to £890, and 310kg Charolais to £790. M Mimnagh Omagh 395kg Charolais to £950. R Wilson Enniskillen 375kg Shorthorn beef to £940. S J Loughlin Cookstown 375kg Limousin to £940, and 375kg Simmental to £790. E Nicholl Moneymore 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £910, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. B Marlow Seskinore 375kg Limousin to £900. D McCarroll Eskra 380kg Limousin to £890, 395kg Limousin to £870, and 380kg Limousin to £860. J Hetherington Seskinore 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £840,and 370kg Limousin to £840. B McAnenly Omagh 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. R Little Newtownbutler 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. G Anderson Kesh 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £790.

Weanlings

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1350 for a 450kg Limousin (£300) and reaching a high of £352 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1110 with a lot of other quality lots selling over the £300 plus mark.

Weanling heifers sand old to £1080 for a 360kg Charolais (£300) with a 295kg Charolais selling to £870 (£295).

Sample prices: T Singleton Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1350 (£300) and 315kg Limousin to £1110 (£352) W R Adams Fivemiletown 395kg Charolais to £1290 (£326) and 310kg Charolais to £960 (£309) R A Forde Tempo 475kg Limousin to £1260 (£265) I A Elliott Blaney 375kg Charolais to £1250 (£333) A and A Armstrong Tempo 380kg Charolais to £1220 (£321) and 425kg Charolais to £1160 (£273) F Conlan Augher 350kg Limousin to £1160 (£331) B Mackle Moy 440kg Charolais to £1140 (£259) K Teague Dromore 380kg Charolais to £1120 (£294) and 350kg Charolais to £1120 (£320) R Allen Aughnacloy 430kg Simmental to £1040 (£242) J Elliott Fermanagh 315kg Limousin to £1030 (£327) B P Hughes Benburb 315kg Limousin to £1030 (£327) and 280kg Limousin to £930 (£332) Kesh producer 390kg British Blue to £1000 (£256) J Mayers Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £990 (£271) O P Donnelly Augher 295kg Limousin to £950 (£322) and M Hackett Augher 320kg Limousin to £920 (£290).

Weanling heifers

I A Elliott Blaney 360kg Charolais to £1080 (£300) Kesh producer 395kg Simmental to £1020 (£258) A and A Armstrong Tempo 420kg Charolais to £960 (£228) and 360kg Charolais to £850 (£236) M Hackett Augher 325kg Charolais to £890 (£274) J Edgar Downpatrick 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 335kg Limousin to £830, 395kg Simmental to £830. Kesh producer 310kg Simmental to £870 (£280) D Little Lisnaskea 295kg Charolais to £870 (£295) and 330kg Charolais to £860 (£260) A McGovern Newtownbutler 290kg Charolais to £740. P McElgunn Lisnaskea 270kg Charolais to £730 and 240kg Charolais to £630. M Hughes Dungannon 260kg Limousin to £650. B P Hughes Benburb 265kg Limousin to £650 and 245kg Limousin to £640.

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £2250, £1530 and £1360 for a Dungannon producer. Dungannon producer £1920 and £1730 for calved heifers. Crumlin producer £1380 and £1260 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1250 for calved heifer. Springing heifers sold to £1540 and £920 for a Tempo producer. Fintona producer £1220, £1130 and £1100 for cows.

Breeding bulls

Banbridge producer £3100 and £3020 for pedigree registered Limousins (both born 02/2022) Pomeroy producer £2600 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 04/2021) Fintona producer £2420 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 07/2021) Omagh producer £2000 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 05/2022) Omagh producer £1100 for pedigree non registered Saler bulls (both born 04/2022) and Tempo producer £1100 for Shorthorn beef bull (born 04/2022).

Suckler cows and calves

Another good entry this week again sold to keen demand with quality stock in short supply however D Alexander Omagh sold heifers with heifer calves to £2000, £1860 and £1850. R McGovern Derrylin £1920 and £1720 for 2017 C Brady Adams Fivemiletown £1740 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £1610 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. R Crawford Stewartstown £1700 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. M/S N and C Herdman Moira £1700 and £1570 for second calvers with bull calves. J Foster Derrylin £1700 for second calver with bull calf. R Clarke Augher £1650 for heifer with heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £1190 to £1570.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1970 for an Augher producer £1500 for a Fermanagh producer £1130 for cow to Aughnacloy producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £505 for a Belgian Blue to M W Watters Aughnacloy. P Tomney Keady £490 for Aberdeen Angus; C Brady Florencecourt £430 and £420 for Belgian Blues; R E Jones Ballygawley £390 for Limousin; New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore £390 for Charolais; A Coote Ballygawley £375 x 2 for Belgian Blues and J M McManus Fivemiletown £370 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore £450 for Charolais and £405 for Aberdeen Angus; A Coote Ballygawley £445 x 2 for Herefords; Cookstown producer £440 for Charolais; Brookeborough producer £400 for Aberdeen Angus; C Brady Florencecourt £390 for Belgian Blue and K Moore Augher £375 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

M/S BS and BG McGeown Craigavon £860 and £660 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Dundrod £720 for Charolais £695 and £625 for Limousins; Cookstown producer £700 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £670, £650 and £550 for Limousins and £645, £590, £560 and £510 for Charolais; R and S Haire Fivemiletown £510 for Charolais; P Tomney Keady £495 for Aberdeen Angus; A Hughes Dungannon £490 for Charolais; Glencrew Farms Aughnacloy £490 for Charolais and J Hughes Stewartstown £485 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps