Your farming community needs you more than ever, so why not volunteer

Volunteers are a vital part of the Rural Support team and without them it would not be possible for the organisation to offer the diverse range of support and programmes for farming and rural communities that they do.

Every year these volunteers contribute over 2,000 hours participating in a range of activities which include providing support through various programmes, support line cover, emotional support, and outreach.

Ellen Woods who is a volunteer with Rural Support commented: “Rural Support offer many wonderful projects that make a difference to so many people and that’s why I thoroughly enjoy my time with them.

Ellen Woods a Rural Support volunteer

“I have met new people, gone to new places, and done new things, hopefully bringing a smile to someone’s day along the way.”

Rural Support are always on the look out for volunteers who like Ellen, are keen and able to help out with any and all of their projects.

They offer a wide range of support and through the great work of their volunteers they can help and support many farmers and farming families throughout Northern Ireland, “walking alongside” service users as they seek to improve their circumstances whatever those are – and that is individual to each service user.

Veronica Morris, chief executive, said: “Our volunteers have been at the heart of our service delivery since Rural Support was set up in 2002. We thank them for always going above and beyond to support the farming community across Northern Ireland in so many ways and would encourage anyone interested in really making a difference to get in touch.”

Rural Support are currently recruiting new volunteers to join the team. By becoming a volunteer, you could help across a range of areas:

Plough On Group Volunteer: helping to support groups of older men coming together in various local areas through the Plough On Programme.

Across The Hedgerow Volunteer: provide listening support and companionship via a regular telephone call to someone who is lonely or isolated.

Support line volunteer: helping to provide confidential listening support to individuals who contact the support line.

Outreach volunteer: helping to deliver outreach activities by setting up at shows, supporting leaflet distribution or telling people about Rural Support.

Research has shown that giving even a small amount of time to others is associated with an increase in wellbeing. It enables connection with others and develops feelings of having a sense of purpose. Volunteers who belong to the Rural Support team are fully trained and have ongoing support in their role from a dedicated member of staff.

If you are interested in finding out more, please get in touch with Deborah Gavin, HR and volunteer co-ordinator, on 028 8676 0040 or [email protected]