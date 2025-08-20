Youth advocacy and rural culture take centre stage for YFCU delegates at European Rally

Delegates from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), supported by Danske Bank, recently returned from an immersive European Rally experience in Slovenia, where they spent 11 days exploring youth participation, rural advocacy, and international collaboration.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danske Bank’s long-standing support has helped make the YFCU European Rally experience possible for over 50 years, enabling young members to broaden their horizons and connect with rural youth from across Europe.

The journey began with a stopover in Zurich and a visit to the picturesque town of Bled, where the group explored Bled Castle and Lake Bled before connecting with the English Rally team for a cultural exchange dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delegation then moved to Ljubljana, continuing their exploration of Slovenian history at Ljubljana Castle, before travelling to Novo Mesto, the hub of the rally.

YFCU delegates Katie Witherspoon, Dylan Walker, YFCU president Richard Beattie, Linzi Kennedy and Emily Clarke

YFCU attendees were hosted at an agricultural college, the team experienced first-hand rural life, including dairy farming, pig rearing, beekeeping, and equestrian management.

The rally programme focused on youth participation, advocacy in rural areas, and community building in rural youth organisations, with sessions on policy-making and advocacy with interactive exercises and presentations.

Cultural exchange played a central role. Delegates shared their traditions during international buffets, talent shows, and farmer games, with YFCU attendees showcasing an Ulster-Scots poem and song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excursions included visits to a Rural Youth Europe centre, a multi-generational vineyard on the Slovenia-Croatia border, and local farms where delegates learned about livestock management, cheese production, and sustainable farming practices.

The rally concluded with a ceremonial closing, echoing the opening traditions, including the ringing of the Swiss cow bell, symbolizing the end of an inspiring week of learning, networking, and cultural exchange.

Rodney Brown, head of agri business at Danske Bank, said: “Danske Bank is proud to have supported the YFCU European Rally for over 50 years, recognising the immense value it brings to young people.

“We believe that travel broadens horizons, builds confidence, and fosters the exchange of ideas among like-minded, progressive young farmers from across Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded: “These experiences not only inspire innovation but also help shape the farmers and food innovators of tomorrow - individuals who will play a crucial role in the future of agriculture and our shared food systems.”

YFCU would like to extend thanks to Katie Witherspoon from Lisnamurrican YFC for sharing her breakdown of the trip, helping to capture the highlights of this unforgettable experience.

Reflecting on the trip, YFCU delegates praised the experience as a unique opportunity to gain insight into European rural life, strengthen international networks, and develop skills in advocacy and community leadership.