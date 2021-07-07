‘All parents should have opportunity to send children to integrated school’ Alliance

Cllr Tennyson was speaking after the Integrated Education Bill, proposed by his party colleague Kellie Armstrong MLA, passed its second stage in the Assembly on July 6. The Bill aims to reform and meet growing demand for integrated education.

“Integrated education has always been a priority for Alliance and our Bill aims to address parental demand and grow community cohesion by making integrated schooling a viable choice for children and parents across NI,” said Cllr Tennyson.

“The Executive Office’s Good Relations report has confirmed 21% of children whose first preference was an integrated post-primary school were not able to secure a place. That is evidence of the lack of places in existing integrated schools to meet demand, particularly after a survey which confirmed 69% of parents would prefer their child went to a mixed religion school.

Alliance Upper Bann representative Eóin Tennyson.

“I’m delighted that – despite some frankly appalling attacks on the integrated sector from the DUP and Sinn Féin during the debate – the Bill has passed its second stage and will move to committee.

