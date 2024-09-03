Asda’s new initiative pledges millions to primary schools, as 80% of NI schools seek parental help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda has launched a new initiative to support primary schools nationwide, fronted by PE and fitness guru, Joe Wicks. The Cashpot for Schools campaign will make millions of pounds available to primary schools through the Asda Rewards loyalty programme, after recent research by Asda revealed 80% of schools in NI are reliant on parents and Parent Teacher Associations for funding.

According to the data, a lack of schools’ funding is seeing parents having to bridge the financial gap, with 45% being asked by their child's school to donate money, and 36% being asked to donate multiple times a year. Despite more than a quarter of parents (39%) feeling financially unable to contribute extra funds, some parents are still having to spend up to £125 per year to support their children’s schools.

73% of NI teachers say that a lack of funding has impacted learning and student experience at their school, with the most significantly underfunded needs being school trips (67%), books and learning materials (60%), and sports equipment (60%).

Asda’s Cashpot for Schools initiative allows shoppers to raise money for their chosen primary school, simply by shopping with Asda’s loyalty app – Asda Rewards. Customers will simply need to select their primary school of choice within the app and make sure they scan every time they shop - the supermarket will donate 0.5% of the value of their basket to their chosen school. Asda will kickstart each school’s Cashpot with £50 once they register for the initiative, and will add an additional £1 to the school pot for every customer who signs up. Asda is anticipating around £500 to be raised for each school taking part.

Joe Wicks pictured launching the new initiative

This offer exists on top of customers’ existing Cashpot contributions – meaning a win for both NI customers and schools.

Cashpot for Schools is the first campaign Joe Wicks is set to front for Asda over the coming months, with his passion for supporting schools, particularly through sports and experiences, matching Asda’s ambition to help families live their very best lives, no matter their budget.

Fronting the campaign, primary school PE hero, fitness guru and dad of four, Joe Wicks, knows all too well the impact schools can have on our children’s upbringing. Speaking of the partnership, Joe said:

“I know first-hand from the work I’ve done in schools just how much of a difference Cashpot for Schools is going to make to kids across the country. I feel incredibly proud to be part of such an important initiative with Asda, working with a partner that is as committed to supporting families as I am. From sports facilities to nutrition, Asda shoppers’ donations will have a huge impact on primary schools around the country – and after all, who doesn’t want the very best for their kids.”

Joe Wicks pictured in Asda store to launch the new initiative

David Hills, Chief Customer Officer at Asda, commented: “All of us at Asda are incredibly proud to launch Cashpot for Schools today – which is testament to our absolute commitment to supporting families by offering real cash to primary schools nationwide. We know from our research that parents are being increasingly relied upon to support their children’s schools financially, and for many, this is a real struggle when disposable incomes are still tight. Cashpot for Schools allows families to raise money for their nominated primary school simply by shopping at Asda, with Asda donating over and above what customers already enjoy through their Asda Rewards. We’re combining the great value shopping shoppers know and love us for, with a win for their local primary school too.”