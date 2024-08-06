Career detour leads apprentice Mark to new role at heart of school transport system

A structured working week and a permanent job are among the key benefits of the Education Authority’s (EA’s) Apprenticeship Pathway into Vehicle Mechanics, according to one successful participant who has swapped being behind the wheel for a career under the bonnet.

Mark Bowring’s journey towards an apprenticeship took a slight detour from the supposed ‘norm’ when he enrolled in a Level 2 Heavy Vehicle Apprenticeship, having previously worked as a Translink driver for 12 years.

With a family of his own to provide for, Mark says the decision was one he spent time thinking through, but which ended up being a move in the right direction towards a secure and rewarding career.

Having already gained his Level 2 with South Eastern Regional College, Mark was a perfect fit for the EA’s Apprenticeship Pathway – which currently has openings in Omagh, Enniskillen and Armagh.

Mark Bowring uses diagnostic equipment on one of the EA buses

“When Mark commenced employment with us in August 2023, he hit the ground running,” explains Martin Haughey, fleet locality manager.

“As someone with life experience and plenty of talent, he was able to be fast tracked during his Level 3 Diploma.

“With the support of staff here in the Armagh Depot, Mark successfully gained his Level 3 qualification during the academic year, reducing the course duration by 12 months.”

Mark has no hesitation in recommending the Apprenticeship Pathway to anyone considering a career in vehicle mechanics, of any age and at any stage in life.

Left to right: Bernard McKevitt, Edwin Clarke, Mark Bowring and Martin Haughey, fleet locality manager, at Newry Depot

“I would say definitely go and do it! You have nothing to lose, and the EA is a great place to work.

“There is plenty of experience on the floor in the depot and there is always someone who is willing to help you.

“It is great to have a permanent job at the end of it all, and to be working in a clean, dry environment with good hours.”

Martin added: “The Apprenticeship Pathway was set up to provide opportunities for anyone interested in Heavy Vehicle Maintenance to gain employment with the Education Authority while completing their studies.

“It is a valuable opportunity for us as an organisation to train our own future mechanics and help ensure our buses are safe and efficient for the children and young people who use them to get to and from school.

“Our working day is generally very structured, with no weekends, although there are occasions when overtime may be required.

“We would encourage anyone who has an interest in heavy vehicle maintenance and holds a minimum of 5 GCSE passes (grades A*-C) or relevant equivalent or higher examination qualifications (Including English and Maths) prior to taking up post, to apply.

“We currently have opportunities at our Omagh, Armagh and Enniskillen Depots, so if this is something you are considering, I would encourage you to take the next step towards a very rewarding career.

Mark and Martin at the EA’s Newry Depot

“The closing date is Monday, 12 August, and you can find out all the information about criteria and salary on the EA website.”

Details of the EA’s Apprenticeship Pathway and the current vacancies, can be found on the EA website.