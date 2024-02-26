News you can trust since 1963
Heavy vehicle competition win for SERC student Mark Bowring

Six apprentices put their skills to the test for SERC’s annual Campus Competition for Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Heavy Vehicle at the College’s Lisburn Campus.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
The competition tested apprentices from the Level 2 and Level 3 Vehicle Maintenance & Repair (Heavy Vehicle) Apprenticeship on everyday tasks they might encounter in the workplace. Alongside a written assignment, they were required to undertake an electronics task, engine measurement, vehicle inspection and advanced diagnostics.

First Place went to Mark Bowring, from Magheralin, a Level 3 public sector funded apprentice, employed by the Education Authority. Mark also took first place last year. Second Place went to Ronan McCavigan, from Aghagallon, a Level 3 apprentice employed by Manfrieight, and Third Place went to Robert Brown, a Level 2 apprentice employed by the Education Authority.

Michael Hutchinson, Lecturer in Motor Vehicle, said: “It was a very close competition across all levels. Competitions like this give the apprentices the opportunity to test their skills and knowledge against their peers and against the clock. Congratulations to those who have been placed and to everyone who took part.”

Mark Bowring, from Magheralin, a Level 3 Vehicle Maintenance & Repair (Heavy Vehicle) apprentice, employed by the Education Authority who took first place in SERC’s Heavy Vehicle College Competition. Left to right, David Monroe, Director, Transport Supplies (NI) Limited, Mark Bowring, and Michael Hutchinson, Lecturer in Motor Vehicle. Picture: SERCMark Bowring, from Magheralin, a Level 3 Vehicle Maintenance & Repair (Heavy Vehicle) apprentice, employed by the Education Authority who took first place in SERC’s Heavy Vehicle College Competition. Left to right, David Monroe, Director, Transport Supplies (NI) Limited, Mark Bowring, and Michael Hutchinson, Lecturer in Motor Vehicle. Picture: SERC
He added: “We were delighted to welcome to SERC, David Monroe, from Transport Supplies (NI) Limited, who presented prizes and kindly donated prizes of work wear, hoodies, and tools for the apprentices.”

David Monroe, Director, Transport Supplies (NI) Limited said: “I was really impressed with how the competition was organised and how the apprentices got on with the tasks. Transport Supplies (NI) Limited were delighted to support the competition again this year and recognise the achievement of all the apprentices, each one essential for helping to keep the transport industry on the move.”

