Honorary Professorship acknowledges AFBI experts’ contribution to advancing sustainable agriculture
Head of the Sustainable Livestock Systems Branch at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), Steven receives the prestigious title in recognition of his distinguished research in driving forward sustainable agriculture.
A Queen’s graduate, throughout his career Steven has held numerous scientific posts in AFBI, as well as industry, including Head of Livestock Production Science, Livestock Genetics Improvement Manager and Youngstock Research Scientist.
In addition, Dr Morrison is responsible for the strategic direction, funding and operation of one of AFBI’s largest research groups and, through his own research, works directly with government, industry and academia to advise on policy and advance the design and delivery of high impact science.
Commenting on the accolade, Professor Nigel Scollan, Director of Institute for Global Food Security said: “I am delighted that Steven has been granted an Honorary Professorship. This reflects the major contribution Steven has delivered in addressing major challenges in agriculture through research and education. It also reflects the major strengths that have been further strengthened between Queen’s and AFBI.
“Steven is a central catalyst in pushing forward the science in Queen’s-AFBI Alliance and helps to strengthen our position in delivering solutions, both at local and global levels, to challenges in agriculture.”
On receiving the Professorship, Steven said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be awarded an Honorary Professorship at Queen’s. I am deeply grateful and know this has only been possible through the incredible support of colleagues through the years.
“I have been fortunate to have worked alongside key researchers at Queen’s University, including Professor Sharon Huws, and their teams of excellent scientists, and co-supervised many Queen’s PhD students as part of the Queen’s-AFBI Alliance. I very much look forward to further strengthening this collaboration in the delivery of impactful, world-leading science.”