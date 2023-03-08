OCN NI Level 3 Award in The Principles of Meat Technology at Loughry Campus, CAFRE

The OCN NI (The Open College Network Northern Ireland) Level 3 Award in The Principles of Meat Technology was developed by Food Technologists at Loughry Campus, CAFRE in response to the meat industry’s demands for a recognised qualification in practical Meat Technology.

Participants will accumulate credits which will enable progression towards higher level qualifications within the food technology sector.

To achieve this qualification, learners must successfully complete all five mandatory units (five credits).

Corinne Anderson (Foyle Food Group) was awarded The OCN NI Level 3 Award in The Principles of Meat Technology, in June 22.

The mandatory units include Factors Affecting Meat Eating Quality, Legislation and Labelling of Meat and Meat Products, Meat Microbiology and Shelf life, Meat Curing, Smoking and Fermentation Technology and Burger and Sausage Manufacture.

CAFRE has over 50 Food Technologists and Scientists employed within its Education and Knowledge Advisory Services.

This resource informs and supports the development, delivery and assessment of relevant content included in the qualification.

The qualification is appropriate not only to existing employees facing ever increasing technological demands, but also those entering the meat industry from other processing sectors who wish to expand their technical knowledge.

The programme is particularly suited to those in production, new product development, technical and quality assurance roles.

The qualification will provide learners with the core knowledge and skills required by a modern food technologist.

To book a place on the next programme please use the following web link: www.cafre.ac.uk/principles-of-meat-technology

To find out more please contact course manager, Rosemary Brennan, email: [email protected]