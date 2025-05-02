OCN to award £90k in Grants to support NI learners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Open College Network NI (OCN) plans to award up to £90K to education, voluntary and charitable training providers locally via their Centre Learning Grants Programme. 30 Grants of up to £3 000 are being made available by the independent education charity to help fund deserving learner initiatives.

Now in its fourth year, the Centre Learning Grants Programme, with a closing date for applications of Friday May 30, was created by the OCN Board of Trustees to help fulfil its charitable objectives. At its core, the grants programme is designed to encourage innovation, enhance learning experiences and facilitate progression for learners. By supporting innovative approaches and initiatives, OCN strives to create a conducive environment where learners can thrive and achieve their full potential.

Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN said: “This is the fourth year of our Centre Learning Grants Programme and we are expecting another high level of engagement from our very deserving centres. The grants programme provides a unique opportunity for education, voluntary and charitable training providers to apply for much needed additional funding that will help them to innovate and enhance their current offering to help learners achieve their full potential.”

“This year we will be awarding 30 grants of up to £3 000 to mark our 30th anniversary year. The key aim is to support specific projects or activities that advance the mission and vision of OCN in a way that provides robust evidence of how learning positively impacts individuals, families and communities.”

Successful applicants for the 2024 OCN Centre Learning Grants Programme included Bryson Energy, Youth Action Northern Ireland, People 1st, Malone Integrated College and SERC.

Kate Fleck Chair of the OCN Grants Committee, said: “OCN’s Centre Learning Grants Programme has become an integral part of our community support network across Northern Ireland. Being able to fund and deliver this programme for another year underscores our commitment to fulfilling our charitable purpose, which revolves around the advancement of education for the public benefit.

“I have been privileged to see at first hand the positive impact made by our grants programme to providers and learnings in a range of settings which has once again inspired all of us at OCN to continue with this important initiative.Over the last three years, we have seen the positive impact of the programme to help engage, enrich and equip learners for life, so I would encourage centres to apply as soon as possible for the 2025 grants scheme.”

To apply for funding from the Centre Learning Grants Programme visit https://ocnni.org.uk/centre-learning-grants. The closing date for applications is 11pm Friday May 30.