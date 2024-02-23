Similar competitions are being held across other colleges and training organisations, and the top students from all the competitions will go forward to the NI Skillbuild Final, which will be hosted in Enniskillen in May this year.

Francis Rice, Deputy Head of School for Construction Trades said: “We were delighted with the number of students who took part and with the overall quality of the work, which was evidenced by the very high and close scores across all competitions.”

He added: “We would like to commend all the apprentices and trainees who worked hard to showcase their knowledge and experience, representing not only SERC, but their individual Campus of study and their employers. Each participant should be very proud of what they have achieved. Special congratulations to all those who have been placed in each competition. We expect that many will be participating in the NI Skillbuild Finals in May.”

Robin Hamill, Curriculum Manager for Fire & Security Systems said: “It was an extremely tight competition, and the scores were very close, which is outstanding given some were only in their first year and competing with fourth year apprentices. We expect that all six competitors will reach the NI Skillbuild Finals and from that, two will have a chance to be selected for WorldSkills UK Finals and the IFSEC National Competition in London in November.”

All placed competitors received a cash prize and £2000 worth additional prizes was kindly donated by Jim’s DIY, Lisburn; JP Corry, Springfield Road, Belfast; Trussbuddy Tools, Newtownards and Ards and North Down Borough Council.

SERC would like to thank everyone involved in planning, setting up and running the competition day.

1 . 4 Skillbuild Fire & Security SERC.JPG Skillbuild Fire & Security Competition SERC: (l-r) Robin Hamill, Deputy Head of School Construction with Level 3 Fire & Security Systems Apprentices T, all based at Lisburn Campus, Taylor Rollo from Newtownards (1 st place) employed by SR Fire & Security; James Curry from Banbridge (2 nd place) employed by Beacon; and Luke Wilson from Newtownabbey (3 rd place) employed by Atlas World. Pic: SERC Photo: SERC Photo Sales

2 . 1 Skillbuild Cabinet Making 6U9A8336.jpg SERC Skillbuild Cabinet Making Competition SERC: (l-r) Joshua Reid (Newtownards Campus - 3 rd place), Francis Rice (DHOS Construction Trades), Taylor Simpson (Lisburn Campus - 2 nd place), Carl Richmond (tutor), David Magee (Lisburn Campus - 1 st place), Seamus Branniff (tutor). Pic: SERC Photo: SERC Photo Sales

3 . 2 Skill Build Joinery 6U9A8339.jpg Skillbuild Joinery Competition SERC: (l-r) Francis Rice (Deputy Head of School Construction Trades), Dermot Moynagh (Lisburn Campus -1 st place), Paddy Madine (Downpatrick Campus - 2 nd place), Seamus Branniff (tutor), Caine Tait (Lisburn Campus - 3 rd place). Pic: SERC Photo: SERC Photo Sales

4 . 3 Skillbuild Carpentry 6U9A8342.jpg Skillbuild Carpentry Competition SERC: (l-r) Gerard Magorrian (tutor), Luke McIlwrath (Lisburn Campus - 2 nd place), Francis Rice (Deputy Head of School Construction Trades), Odhran Barlow (Downpatrick Campus- 3 rd place), Adrian Wilson (tutor), Matthew Rutherford (Newtownards Campus - 1 st place). Pic: SERC Photo: SERC Photo Sales