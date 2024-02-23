Similar competitions are being held across other colleges and training organisations, and the top students from all the competitions will go forward to the NI Skillbuild Final, which will be hosted in Enniskillen in May this year.
Francis Rice, Deputy Head of School for Construction Trades said: “We were delighted with the number of students who took part and with the overall quality of the work, which was evidenced by the very high and close scores across all competitions.”
He added: “We would like to commend all the apprentices and trainees who worked hard to showcase their knowledge and experience, representing not only SERC, but their individual Campus of study and their employers. Each participant should be very proud of what they have achieved. Special congratulations to all those who have been placed in each competition. We expect that many will be participating in the NI Skillbuild Finals in May.”
Robin Hamill, Curriculum Manager for Fire & Security Systems said: “It was an extremely tight competition, and the scores were very close, which is outstanding given some were only in their first year and competing with fourth year apprentices. We expect that all six competitors will reach the NI Skillbuild Finals and from that, two will have a chance to be selected for WorldSkills UK Finals and the IFSEC National Competition in London in November.”
All placed competitors received a cash prize and £2000 worth additional prizes was kindly donated by Jim’s DIY, Lisburn; JP Corry, Springfield Road, Belfast; Trussbuddy Tools, Newtownards and Ards and North Down Borough Council.
SERC would like to thank everyone involved in planning, setting up and running the competition day. Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.