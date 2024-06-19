Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Landscape Gardening talent continues to shine for College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) student, Jacob Mercer and recent graduates Aimee Copeland and Anna McLoughlin.

Jacob, Aimee and Anna showcased their skill and expertise on a National stage at BBC Gardeners World Live 2024, Birmingham. These three individuals continue to succeed after undertaking the momentous task of building a show garden as part of a competition created by the Association of Professional Landscapers (APL).

Two show gardens were constructed over several days with Aimee and Jacob, being assigned a garden design to suit sunny and dry conditions (Dry Garden) and Anna and Ceri Furber (APL apprentice), being assigned a garden design suited to shady and damp conditions (Wet Garden).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherry Carmen designed both show gardens on behalf of the APL and the intricate design certainly challenged the competitors, but by no means deterred them. The garden build tested many aspects of the competitors’ skills and required a huge deal of commitment to finish in time for judging on Wednesday 12 June.

Anna, Aimee and Jacob as they near completion on their garden builds.

CAFRE staff assisted the competitors throughout the build along with two current students, who will use this experience to develop their skills and prepare them for future competitions.

Aimee Copeland outlined: “Being tasked with the construction of this Show Garden as part of the APL Competition has been a huge opportunity. At first the challenge of Cherry’s design was daunting but to be awarded with a Gold at such a prestigious show is extremely rewarding.”

The students were provided with this opportunity following the APL WorldSkills National Final, where the top four competitors were chosen to work as two teams to construct the APL Show Gardens at BBC Gardeners World Live, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aimee and Jacob built the Dry Garden, which achieved Gold, and Anna and Kerri built the Wet Garden, which was awarded a Silver Merit. Both excellent results, which the competitors are thrilled about.

Anna and Ceri carrying out the finishing touches on the raised planter.