Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This esteemed award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to animal science through research, teaching, knowledge exchange, breeding, farming, industry, or affiliated professions.

Dr. Tianhai Yan, Programme Leader and Head of Ruminant Nutrition Unit at the Agri-Food and Bioscience Institute (AFBI), has been selected as this year's recipient for his outstanding achievements and significant impact on the field of animal science. With a career spanning multiple decades, Dr. Yan has demonstrated exemplary dedication and innovation in his work, earning the respect and admiration of his peers worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Yan has published over 152 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals, authored 9 scientific book chapters, and presented 204 abstracts in national and international scientific conferences. His research has significantly advanced our understanding of ruminant nutrition, metabolism, and emissions modelling, influencing policy and industry practices both locally and globally.

Pictured with outgoing BSAS President Elizabeth Magowan.

Notably, Dr. Yan's groundbreaking research on cattle methane and nitrogen emissions has played a pivotal role in shaping government environmental policy. His work has not only contributed to environmental sustainability but has also directly benefited the dairy and beef production industries in the United Kingdom. Dr. Yan's updated energy rationing models in the 'Feed into Milk' and 'Feed into Beef' programs have revolutionised industry practices, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

In addition to his research contributions, Dr. Yan has demonstrated a profound commitment to education and mentorship. He has supervised and co-supervised 14 PhD students and continues to mentor 8 PhD students from various institutions. Dr. Yan's dedication to nurturing the next generation of scientists has had a lasting impact on the field of animal science, inspiring future generations to pursue excellence in research and innovation.

The panel's decision to award Dr. Tianhai Yan with the 2024 Sir John Hammond Award was unanimous, recognising his exemplary achievements, leadership, and unwavering dedication to advancing the field of animal science. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the industry and will continue to shape the future of animal science for years to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement