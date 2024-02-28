Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster Wool courses are recognised across the world and tailored to individual levels of ability – from an absolute beginner (Blue Seal) to an advanced stage (Gold Seal). Course content is designed to achieve several individual objectives - from shearing your flock more efficiently and effectively, building foundations for career entry opportunities, and supporting entry at global competitions of the highest standards.

Ulster Wool has Machine shearing and Wool handling courses to suit all classes of trainees but anyone wanting an Advanced machine shearing course should contact Emma Jagger or Richard Schofield by email at [email protected] to obtain a booking on code.

One-day Machine and Blade shearing on-farm training courses are also available ranging from those having no experience to professional shearers travelling the world.

Over 100 courses are held throughout the UK, led by a team of registered and highly experienced instructors, and generally delivered over 2 days from April to August. Last year these courses were attended by over 800 people.

As in previous years, Ulster Wool launched its exclusive training offer for young farmers in January providing an opportunity for YFC members. This year this exclusive offer has been extended to include all young farmers, regardless of level and how many courses they have previously attended. A young farmer can benefit from 50% off Ulster Wool Shearing Courses for the duration of their membership. This offer includes participation in both machine and blade shearing courses.

Richard Schofield Shearing Manager says: “Ulster Wool shearing courses are live on the website as of the 28th of February 2024, it’s great to see that the YFC members are working with Ulster Wool to take advantage of our offers. Some have booked on to our on-farm training – courses which provide training at any level to those with no experience to more experienced shearers travelling the world. Thanks to all our members over the years within Ulster Wool for supporting shearing training and giving the industry the shearers to shear our UK flock."

To book a course please visit: https://www.ulsterwool.com/book-online

For more information on the YFC offer please visit: https://www.ulsterwool.com/ulster-yfc-offer