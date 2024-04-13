Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lucky winners will take part in an interactive and educational guided tour around the show to learn more about the farm to fork journey of our food. Winning classes will also be invited to the LMC stand where there will be an opportunity to learn more about Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and to receive goodie bags.

Outlining how to enter, LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland said: “The competition is open to all Key Stage 2 classes in Northern Ireland and entry simply requires the creation of a short 30 second video telling us why your class would like to win this prize. Video entries should be uploaded to our website, food4life.org.uk before Monday 22 April at 4pm. The LMC panel will then review entries and select winners. Winning classes will be notified via email and will win tickets to the show for their class, a guided tour around the showgrounds and transport to and from the show.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition coincides with the 25th anniversary of LMC’s education programme. This year the Commission’s stand will showcase the evolution of its education programme over the past 25 years.

Children visiting the LMC stand at Balmoral Show 2023