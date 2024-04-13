Win a trip to Balmoral Show for your class!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The lucky winners will take part in an interactive and educational guided tour around the show to learn more about the farm to fork journey of our food. Winning classes will also be invited to the LMC stand where there will be an opportunity to learn more about Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and to receive goodie bags.
Outlining how to enter, LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland said: “The competition is open to all Key Stage 2 classes in Northern Ireland and entry simply requires the creation of a short 30 second video telling us why your class would like to win this prize. Video entries should be uploaded to our website, food4life.org.uk before Monday 22 April at 4pm. The LMC panel will then review entries and select winners. Winning classes will be notified via email and will win tickets to the show for their class, a guided tour around the showgrounds and transport to and from the show.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The competition coincides with the 25th anniversary of LMC’s education programme. This year the Commission’s stand will showcase the evolution of its education programme over the past 25 years.
Sarah concluded: “This is a milestone year for LMC’s education programme and we have an array of exciting plans in the pipeline to mark this special occasion. We are delighted that part of these plans includes this exciting competition to provide primary pupils with a practical, educational insight to our food and farming sector.”