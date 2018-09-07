10th anniversary milestone for Saintfield Horse Show

The 10th anniversary of the annual Saintfield Horse Show took place on Saturday, August 18th.

The event was blessed with fine weather, a superbvenue and a more than fabulous crowd.

All sections of the show were kept very busy all day with the Working Hunter Section not over until 7pm.

Kevin McGuiness, from Dublin, who judged the Hunter Classes and Richard Iggulden who was chief Stewart would have definitely slept well that Saturday night after the busy day they had.

Everyone was thrilled especially the children when Batman, Superman and Robin arrived at the show in a carriage drawn by a magnificent Fresian Horse. They entered the showjumping arena and galloped around and then to the children’s horror Batman flew off the carriage. He lay on the ground like he was dead. The carriage cut across the Arena and flew back to where he lay and his friend Robin jumped into the air and landed on top of him.

Back in the marquee Farmer Dan (Barry Doyle) and partner entertained the public, guests and judges with fabulous country music.

The North Down Hounds paraded in Ring 1 in front of the main marquee with commentator Robert McCarthy giving a running commentary on the history of the hunt. Again everyone was delighted when Huntsman Barry Jones invited the children and adults into the ring to feed the hounds with biscuits and pat them.

Equestrian journalist Ruth Loney interviewed a few very interesting people which was great craic.

Show director Joan Cunningham commented: “All and all it was a great show. We would like to thank every person who helped make it a very special day, sponsors, judges, stewarts, competitors, stall holders, public, media and every single person who helped in any way.”

SAINTFIELD HORSE SHOW SHOWJUMPING RESULTS

PONY SHOW JUMPING

Event 1 Equal first - Alias Steele and Taylor Lee. All competitors received a rosette.

Event 2 Equal first - Alias Steele and Taylor Lee.

Event 3 First, Niamph Lyons on Toberlone

Event 4 Equal first: Deliah Dillon - Dandy; Rachel Booth - Max; Mabel Windran - Cracker; Cara McNabb - Skittles; Laura Dunlop - Icelantics; Anna Morrow - Beanie.

Event 5 1st, Anna Morrow - Beanie.

Event 6 1st, Alex O’Hare - Parker Molloy.

Event 7 1st, Cara McNabb - Codie

Event 8 1st, Alex O’Hare - Parker Molloy.

Ring 1.

Light/Heavy weight Hunter (rider/owner): 1st, Lesley Ann Duke, Brookfields Empress - Paul and Lesley Horner.

Small Hunter: 1st, Lesley Ann Duke, Brookfields Empress - Paul and Lesley Horner; 2nd, Corinne Robb, Braeview Little Lion Man - C Robb; 3rd, Leone O’Gorman, Liberty Belle - L O’Gorman.

Light Weight Hunter: 1st, Lesley Webb, Double Take - Yvonne Pearson; 2nd, Rebekah Hannah, Tullamore Dew - Adrian Hannah; 3rd, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass - R Conn

Middle/heavy weight Hunter: 1st, Lesley Webb, The Marksman - Robert Morrow; 2nd, Vikki Fox, Bonnie McKay - Pamela Fox; 3rd, Laura Smyth, Vantage Point - Rachel Smyth

HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion - Cheryl Whiteley, The Marksman - C Whiteley; Reserve, Lesley Webb, Double Take - Yvonne Pearson

Coloured horse: 1st, Lindsay McMullan, Lady - L McMullan; 2nd, Brian Murphy, Deuchars - B Murphy; 3rd, Anne Miller, Chitchat - A Miller

Irish draught 4years plus: 1st, Caroline McMillan, Rockrimmon Diamond Surprise - C McMillan; 2nd, Catherine Patterson, Carrabawn Jewel - C Patterson; 3rd, Amanda Wright, Skipping Design - A Wright.

Ulster Tatler Ladies Side Saddle: 1st, Lesley Webb, Double Take - Yvonne Pearson; 2nd, Beth Murray, Kit N Kaboodle - B Murray; 3rd, Leone O’Gorman, Liberty Belle - L O’Gorman

Racehorse to Riding Horse: 1st, Chloe Thompson, Moss Bank - Gigginstown House Stud; 2nd, Grace Anne Elliott, Adspen - G A Elliott

Light Weight Cob: 1st, Judith Auten, Double Oh Kevin - J Auten; 2nd, Adele Huddleson, Kevin 1 - A Huddleson

Heavy Weight Cob: 1st, Lesley Ann Duke, Morrows Street Wise - R Morrow

Maxi Cob: 1st, Conor O’Hare, Sailortown - C O’Hare; 2nd, Louise Delaney, Mighty Marty - L Delaney

Cob championship

Champion - Lesley Ann Duke, Morrows Street Wise - Robert Morrow. Reserve - Conor O’Hare, Sailortown - C O’Hare

Traditional Irish Cob: 1st, Lucy Coulter, Queen of Hearts - Mark O’Hare; 2nd, Sian Ogle, Texas Lonestar - Sara McComb

SUPREME HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

Supreme champion - Lesley Webb, The Marksman - Cherly Whiteley. Reserve, Lesley Ann Duke, Morrows Street Wise - Robert Morrow

Small riding horse: 1st, Lisa O’Gorman, Liberty Belle - L O’Gorman

Riding Horse: 1st, Chloe Thompson, Moss Bank - Gigganstown House Stud; 2nd, Deirdragh Murphy, White Touch - D Murphy

RIDING HORSE CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion - Lisa O’Gorman, Liberty Belle - L O’Gorman. Reserve - Chloe Thompson, Moss Bank - Gigganstown House Stud

RING 2

Veteran Horse: 1st, Deirdragh Murphy, White Touch - D Murphy; 2nd, Rachel Smyth, Vantage Point - R Smyth

Happy Hackers: 1st, Sian Ogle, Texas Lonestar - Sara McComb; 2nd, Siobhan Holloway, Tullys Rebel - S Holloway; 3rd, Jessica House, Kind of Magic - S Holloway

Combined Foreign Breed: 1st, Lindsay Kirk, Locomotion Lady - L Kirk; 2nd, Helen Waterson, Honey - H Waterson

Irish draught: 1st, Amanda Wright, Skipping Design - A Wright; 2nd, Siobhan Halloway, Tullys Rebel - S Holloway

Traditional Cob: 1st, Sara McComb, Texas Lonestar - S McComb; 2nd, Vivenne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles - V Andrews; 3rd, Louise Delaney, Marvelous Melvin - L Delaney

Miniature horse classes

Class 30: 1st, Ellen Hamilton, Celtic Mist Grace Under Fire; 2nd, Rachel Hanna, Peanut

Class 31: 1st, Samantha Hayes, Twinkle Toes

Class 32: 1st, Victoria Hamilton, Shadow Play call me madam; 2nd, Rachel Hanna, Archie

Class 33: 1st, Mervin Latamour, Solom Satin Silver Omen (reserve champion)

Class 34: Samantha Hayes, Twinkle Toes (champion)

Class 35: 1st, Ellen Hamilton, Shadow Play call me Madam; 2nd, Victoria Hamilton, Celtic Mist Grace Underfire; 3rd, Rachel Hanna, Archie

Class 36: 1st, Zara Kelly, Thriller

Class 37: 1st, Victoria Hamilton, Shadow Play call me Madam; 2nd, Rachel Hanna, Archie; 3rd, Ellen Hamilton, Celtic Mist Grace Under Fire

Class 38: 1st, Samantha Hayes, Twinkle Toes; 2nd,Ellen Hamilton, Shadow Play call me Madam; 3rd, Rachel Hanna, Archie

HORSE SHOWJUMPING

70cms double clear: Pippa Cruthley, Kilshanney Joe; Ruth Stewart, Calab; Dierdragh Murphy, White Touch

80cms: 1st, Colin Bush, Tasha; 2nd, Emily Walker, Lady Saphica; 3rd, Joanne Martin, Lucy; 4th, James Murphy, Darcies Boy; 5th, Claire Stewart, Duchess; 6th, Robert McKee, Jodie.

90cms: 1st, Nat Wilson - Wishfull Willow; 2nd, Rachel McKee - Dolly; 3rd, Roddy Rayel - Rico; 4th, Emily Kirkland - Raffa; 5th, Hanna Moore - Maisie; 6th, Chloe McMullan - Legend; 7th, Lauren Ferris - Eclipse.

1-110cms: 1st, Melissa McKee - Beach Babe; 2nd, Terry Smith - Frankie; 3rd, Cammilla Buller - Beautiful Boy.

1-110cms power and speed: 1st, Melissa McKee - Beach Babe; 2nd, Rachel McKee - Dolly; 3rd, Robert McKee - Sir Maverick.