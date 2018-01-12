A cracker show to round off 2017

Ecclesville’s Christmas Cracker Show was another great event with competitors coming from far and wide to jump Raymond Caldwell’s courses.

This show is going from strength to strength and many of the riders (and ponies) got into the festive spirit and turned out in an array of festive costumes and tinsel! The Fancy Dress parade was an amazing array of tinsel, Santas, and for the first time ever – Batman and his Bat Mobile.

Henry Coote and Sophie with Maria King, Ecclesville

The enthusiastic spectators were entertained with great jump-offs and also a fun novelty class. Seven very competitive pairs took on the popular Run and Ride Pairs competition, which has the runners completing their part of the course riding a hobby horse. The class was eventually won by Tiana-Grace Abbott running and Lucie-Anne Abbott riding the very speedy, Louie.

Lucie-Anne Abbott was back in the ribbons again when she won the 60cm class on Louie. The 80cm first place rosette went to Kamryn McQuade riding her very speedy, Rosie and in the 1m Class Maeve McNally and Mrs Chatterbox picked up the top place.

The Show organisers would like to thank all the competitors for braving the wintery conditions to be at this Christmas Cracker Show. Also, thanks to Raymond Caldwell, assisted Malvern Moore, for the great courses and thanks to Rachel Magee, assisting in the Judges Box.

40cm Novice – Double Clears: Ava McElroy and Pop It; Stewart Beattie and Smurf; Ellie-Mae McCrory and Pop; Henry Coote and Sophie

Ellie-Mae McCrory and Pop

Fancy dress: Henry Coote and Sophie; Stewart Beattie and Smurf; Olivia McCrea and Ariel; Rhianna Thompson and Winnie; Ellie-Mae McCrory and Pop; Ava McElroy and Pop It.

60 Novice – Double Clears: Nakita Thompson and Tornado; Kaitlin McCrory and Pop; Rushelle Kerr and Joe Joe; Rhianna Thompson and Winnie; Jessica Honeyman and Star

60cm Open: 1st Lucie-Anne Abbott and Louie; 2nd Mollie Quinn and Rosie; 3rd Katie McCaffrey and Lola

Run and Ride: 1st Tiana-Grace Abbott with Lucie-Anne Abbott and Louie; 2nd Amy McLaughlin with Chloe Mitchell and Chester; 3rd Jordana Mitchell with Chloe Mitchell and Chester

80cm Novice – Double Clears: Chloe Mitchell and Henry; Rushelle Kerr and Joe Joe; Mollie Quinn and Rosie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsung; Amy McLaughlin and Ziggy; Ciara Owens and Bella; Jenny Dunlop and Buster; Beth Thompson and Diego

80cm Open: 1st Kamryn McQuade and Rosie; 2nd Jenny Dunlop and Buster; 3rd Chloe Mitchell and Henry

1m Novice (no Double Clears)

1m Open: 1st Maeve McNally and Mrs Chatterbox; 2nd Eimear O’Neill and Bob; 3rd Zara Keys and Bracey

The organisers would like to thank all the competitors for their continued support for the Showjumping Leagues and Shows in 2017.