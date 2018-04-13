Bumper day as combinations book their places at Balmoral Show

There certainly was no shortage of eager competitors at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, which was hosting venue for the latest Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) national show jumping qualifiers, with nearly 400 entries processed.

With resident designer Aaron McCusker attending to the show jumping phase of Eventing Ireland’s Tyrella event, the mantle fell to Senior National designer, Ray Buchanan.

Fergus Reid riding I'm Boss W.H, winners of the five year old qualifier

In the RUAS Amateur qualifier, making it two years in a row, Coppindell Concorde ridden by Joe Harris took the top honours once again after a thrilling jump off.

Fermanagh-based Gabriel Tunney had a very busy day, picking up multiple qualifications, the first of which was in the Five Year Old qualifier with his own Castle OJ. Winning the class was Fergus Reid with his father Derek’s I’m Boss W.H. Also making it two in a row Edward Little was the winner of the 6/7 Qualifier, this time onboard Black Rock Beauty, followed closely by Olivia Roulston with Ronan McLaughlin’s Gerderieka II VI.

In an exciting class, Jonathan Smyth did enough to hold onto the lead in the 1.35m qualifier with Roy Craig’s Beltirm Brother Ava, despite a gutsy challenge from John Floody who had to settle for second place.

Results

RUAS Amateur Qualifier: 1, Joe Harris’s Coppindell Concorde (Joe Harris); 2, Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson); 3, Jillian Nelson’s Bannfield (Danielle Kennedy); 4, Lynn Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly(aes) (Lynn Kelly); 5, Alison Ruth McClean’s Shilow Natal (Alison Ruth McClean); 6, Rachelle Harding’s Nonavic Temara (Rachelle Harding).

RUAS 5 Year Old Qualifier: 1, Derek Reid’s I’m Boss W.H (Fergus Reid); 2, Clare Craig’s HTS Carnanbreagha (John Floody); 3, Brian Barkley’s Boleybawn Dakota (Edward Little); 4, G. Tunney & L. Morrison’s Castle OJ (Gabriel Tunney); 5, Vincent Burton’s Drumrankin Diva (John Higgins); 6, Mary Monaghan’s PEPSI COLA HH Z (Sean Monaghan).

RUAS 6/7 Year Old Qualifier: 1, David Cross’s Blackrock Beauty (Edward Little); 2, Ronan Mclaughlin’s Gerderieka II VI (Olivia A Roulston); 3, Cliodhna Breen’s Ardragh Chekoff (Frank Curran); 4, Shane McGlone’s SMG Cruiser (Shane McGlone); 5, Stephen Duncan’s Darling Sherlock (Gabriel Tunney); 6, Gabriel Tunney’s Candy Man (Gabriel Tunney).

RUAS 1.35m Qualifier: 1, Roy Craig’s Beltrim Brother Ava (Jonathan Smyth); 2, Jim & Tony Magennis’s Shalamar Cassino (John Floody); 3, Joy Robinson’s True Titanium (Shannon Robinson); 4, Edgar Hogg’s Intuitive (James Hogg); 5, Peter McEneaney’s Moonlite Cavalier (Conor Mc Eneaney); 6, Linda Courtney’s lcc katenko (Kelly Taggart).

90cms - Divided between Louise Houston’s Ballybrack Tom (Louise Houston), Aoife Wilde’s Big Time Kildaragh (Aoife Wilde), Thomas Taite’s Cianna Z (Abigail Stafford), Vincent Burton’s Drumrankin Ceasar (John Higgins), Sharon Jewhurst’s Ferro Elektra (Sharon Jewhurst), Gillian Johnston’s Greenday Van De Burgthoeve (John Higgins), Lisa Corry’s Inishcruise (Lisa Corry), Haidee Stafford’s MJM Vanity Fair (Abigail Stafford), Liam Mckee’s Paolo Nutini (Catherine Thornton), Vanessa Murnaghan’s Russiana (Vanessa Murnaghan).

1m - Divided between Jennifer Leeper’s Ardragh Cordubh (Jennifer Leeper), Alexandra Bailey’s Callie LVS Z (Alexandra Bailey), Kathryn O’Hagan’s CHS Fortitude (John O’hagan), Larry Muldoon’s Coolrock Celtic Heart (Ryan O’neill), Brian Smyth’s D. Douglas SB (Brian Smyth), Gillian Beechinor’s Darinde (Gillian Beechinor), Avril Cox-Mills’s Finsceal Indianna (Lucinda Mills), Joanna Curran’s Intis (Joanna Curran), Lionel Johnston’s Lady Chino (Lionel Johnston), Brian Smyth’s Lucy Ludo (Brian Smyth), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Fareeedat Alrahmaaan (John Floody), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Zamzaaam (John Floody), John Carlin’s Mongorry Cruise Molly (Melissa Tinney).

1.10m - 1, Sarah Burns’s Georgies Star (Sarah Burns); 2, Desmond & Shane McFadden’s Mr Easy Street (Mackenzie Healy); 3, Joanna Curran’s Intis (Joanna Curran); 4, Pamela Fox’s Bonny Sir Edward (Vikki Fox); 5, Aiden McGrory’s Heartbreak Diamond (Kelda Morgan); 6, Rachel Ward’s Tiffcrum Abbey (Rachel Ward).

1.20m - 1, William Greene’s Edentrillick Lucy Lou (Hannah Agnew); 2, Sarah Burns’s Foxy Finn (Sarah Burns); 3, Alanna Patterson’s Tynan Orchid (James Hogg); 4, David Gibson’s SGS Welcome Louie (Stephen Gibson); 5, Marble Arch Equine Ltd c/o Bernard Conlon’s Interpreter (Katie Conlon); 6, Ciara Coyle’s C And G Pie (John Higgins).

1.30m - 1, Patrick McWilliams’s Drumrot Penny (Patrick John McWilliams); 2, Marble Arch Equine Ltd c/o Bernard Conlon’s Interpreter (Katie Conlon).