CAFRE Enniskillen celebrates 50 years

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Enniskillen Campus.

It is also 25 years since the college started delivering equine education in collaboration with Fermanagh College.

As part of the activities to mark these milestones, a celebratory dinner is being held in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen on Friday 13 April 2018.

The event will start at 7.30pm for dinner at 8.00pm. The evening will include a look back at how the college has developed over the last 50 years.

Dinner tickets are available from Andrew Dillon in the Enniskillen Campus Administration Office at a cost of £30 per person. Andrew’s phone number is 028 6634 4802 and his email address is: andrew.dillon@daera-ni.gov.uk

‘Enniskillen Agricultural College’ opened in 1967 and while it has undergone significant changes since the 1960s, it still remains pivotal to the development of the local farming and rural community.

To date, around 2,000 young farmers have completed their studies at Enniskillen.

This year 50 Work-Based Diploma in Agriculture and Multi-Skilling Students and Apprentices will study at College one day per week with practical training delivered on local farms.

The equine provision at the campus has gone from strength to strength. Almost 800 young people have qualified with degrees (validated by Ulster University) or diplomas in equine studies and both staff and students are connected with the best people within the top equine organisations in Ireland.

The college’s links with industry have been recognised as among the best in the UK in a peer review by Land based Colleges Aspiring to Excellence (LANDEX).