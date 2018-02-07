CAFRE Enniskillen hosts inspiring careers day

Equine students recently welcomed more than sixty industry representatives from a wide range of equine businesses to their annual Careers and Bursary presentations event at Enniskillen Campus.

Businesses included equine organisations, feed manufacturers, studs, racehorse trainers, equine media and physiotherapists. Final year students had the opportunity to partake in mock interviews with some of the top names in the industry and receive invaluable feedback which will surely benefit them in their future careers.

During the business exhibition, students met industry representatives and were able to discuss their own career path and what the industry looks for in a good employee.

The careers exhibition was followed by a panel discussion which was opened by Norman Fulton, Head of Food and Farming Group DAERA, and chaired by Leo Powell from The Irish Field.

Panelists were Fiona Fitzgibbon (an Enniskillen graduate who is Manager of the Irish Equine Rehabilitation and Fitness Centre), Meta Osborne (Tinnakill House), Adam Nesbitt (an Enniskillen graduate who is working for Coolmore), Emma McCabe (Manager, Epic Management) and Clare-Maria Curry (CMC Physiotherapist). All the panelists offered invaluable advice to the students who listened with great interest.

Sixteen student bursaries

Sixteen eagerly anticipated Bursary awards including four new bursaries, were then presented to students who had excelled in various areas including assignments, video production and producing business plans.

Enniskillen Campus places great importance on preparing equine students for their future career of choice. The equine industry is truly international with the student alumni working in a range of positions throughout the globe.

The students valued their contact with each of the professionals that attended their seminar and concluded with a rousing vote of thanks from the students led by Colleen Patterson, Chairperson of the Student Representative Council, Enniskillen Campus.