Charities receive cheques from annual Saintfield Santa Ride

Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride organiser Joan Cunningham was joined by some of the team of helpers at a reception held at The Temple Golf Club last Thursday evening.

The purpose of the gathering was to present cheques to the various charities that benefited from the ride, which was held on Saturday, December 3, 2017.

Joan Cunningham, organiser of Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride, and Alastair McIlveen, North Down Marquees, present cheques to Alzheimer's Society Community Fundraiser Laura Summerbell and PDSA Fundraiser Valerie Morrison . Also pictured are Lorraine Johnston, Maurice Hanna, Angela Cartright, Winifred Clinghan, Jean O'Goan, John Barclay (Manager Bank of Ireland, Downpatrick) and Robin Patterson.

A total of £2,000 was raised.

Ian and Phyllis Hasson, from Rock Ministries N.I Trust, received a cheque to help continue their work in Uganda and Rwanda with underprivileged children whose parents had either died from aids or had been murdered.

Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, Laura Summerbell, also received a cheque as did community fundraiser Joanne Smyth, from Cancer Focus, and Valerie Morrison, fundraiser for P.D.S.A. A local charity also benefited.

The date for this year’s Santa Ride is Saturday, December 1. Joan revealed that work has already commenced to make 2018 the biggest and the best Santa Ride ever.