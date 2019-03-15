Clive Richardson Limited backs Balmoral

The RUAS has confirmed that Clive Richardson Limited are supporting this year’s Balmoral Show. They are sponsoring Horse Arena 1 at the show, now aptly named the CRL Arena.

Clive Richardson said: “CRL are delighted to continue to support the RUAS at Balmoral Park.”

Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday, May 15 until Saturday, May 18, 2019. For the latest updates on the show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.

Vickie White, RUAS, is pictured with Clive Richardson, managing director at Clive Richardson Ltd, to celebrate the company’s sponsorship of the CRL Arena.