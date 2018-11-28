Clydesdale Christmas cracker

The Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society will be hosting its 51st Clydesdale Foal Show on Saturday, December 8th 2018 within Ballymena Livestock Market at 10.30am.

The judge for this year’s show is Tom Fountain from the well known Woodhouse Clydesdale/Shire Stud in Derbyshire.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, to include senior and foal championships. The popular young handlers competition will be held after the overall championship. It is open to 10-18 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, to include senior and foal championships. The popular young handlers competition will be held after the overall championship. It is open to 10-18 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

The CLHBS are honoured to have new sponsors this year, including Cahill Carr MRCVS, David Christie and Son, A Diamond and Son and Steele Farm Supplies. Kind thanks also go to loyal sponsors Jervis Nutt Esq, Kenneth Irwin (Irwin Feeds/Bluegrass Horse Feeds), The Clydesdale Horse Society and the numerous CLHBS Members who have donated special prizes down throughout the classes.

This will be the twelfth year undercover in Ballymena and organisers are indebted to J A McClelland and Sons and their staff for granting permission to hold the show in such excellent facilities.

If you are a breeder, enthusiast or just interested in these gentle giants, please come along to Ballymena Market and see this year’s crop of foals and senior horses.

Gates will be open at 8am with judging commencing at 10.30am.

The society will be holding their Christmas Raffle at the show, tickets will be available on the day. Proceeds from last year’s raffle were given to Causeway Alzheimer’s Society. This year they are supporting Air Ambulance – Northern Ireland.

The society’s ever popular social gathering will be held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney, from 9pm on the night of the show. Attendees will be entertained by Kevin Hughes, so if you enjoy a good nights fun you are more than welcome to join the society.

Any enquires please contact Yvonne Hanna (secretary) on 0282 766 3470.

Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society Clydesdale Young Handlers Championship 2018

The Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society launched their first Young Handlers Championship 2018 at last year’s anniversary show. Points were accumulated at shows during the summer, and we were delighted that 16 different young handlers took part. Well done to all the Young Handlers who competed.

The final results are as follows:

1st Jessica Ryan

2nd Craig Hanna

3rd William Hanna

4th Bonnie Taggart

5th Ben McLaughlin

6th Lucy Kirkpatrick

Prizes will be given out at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show to all 16 Young Handlers after the senior championship and before the start of the foal classes.

The society are indebted to Fred Hanna who has given a trophy for the Champion Young Handler, which is to be competed for annually.

Thanks must also go to the Clydesdale Horse Society who again has contributed towards sponsorship for the 2019 Young Handlers Championship.

Bluegrass Horse Feeds/NISA Clydesdale Championship 2018

The NISA Clydesdale Championship for 2018 was again kindly sponsored by Blue Grass Horse Feeds.

29 Clydesdale horses had taken part at agricultural shows the length and breadth of the province and the final results are as follows:

1st Downhill Daisy (24 points) (Geoffrey Tanner)

2nd Castletown Crystal (22 points) (John Cross)

3rd Hillview Queen of Hearts (21 points) (Darren and Roberta Ryan)

4th = Bencannon Grand Slam (20 points) (Eric Hynds)

4th = Glebeview Jock (20 Points) (20 points) (V and R Scott)

6th Drumnaconagher Rose (19 points) (Gerry McGreevy)

Congratulations to all other exhibitors who competed throughout the show season.

The prizes will be presented by NISA/Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass) at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show, Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, December 8th 2018.