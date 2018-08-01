Competitors jump to it at Co Londonderry Show

Yet again the date for Co Londonderry Show clashed with many equestrian events throughout Ulster and further afield. This meant entries in the show jumping section were low in many events yet this did not affect the standard of jumping with many good competitive classes resulting.

The ground due to the rain through the week was in perfect condition and those who did not come because they thought it would be too hard were the losers.

A spokesperson said: “I am extremely grateful to all those who came to support the show, especially as unfortunately agricultural shows where jumping is in a field are a dying breed. Yet they are the events where there are spectators, not associated with horse owners, watching and being appreciative of what they see.

“My thanks go to all the sponsors, without whom the show could not continue and of course to my many equestrian friends who came on board on the day as volunteers. To all the judges, Desna Lewis who was so welcoming to our younger pony competitors, Lawrence Patterson who had an extremely long day with all the Hunter classes and then working Hunter and to John Stewart, judge for the Family pony and Horse classes, thank you.

“A special thanks to Lee Johnston, who having been ride judge for the Clydesdales earlier in the day, agreed at the last minute to do ride judge for the ridden Hunters. Competitors who come to the show do like to have their animals ridden in the Hunter classes as a forerunner to the Dublin Show and Lee filled this gap admirably.

“To the many Judges in the show jumping sections who know their job so well it makes my job in collating everything much easier.

“Finally many thanks to Duncan and John McMonagle who will always have the field looking well for the show day.”

Results:

One year old likely to make a Hunter (Horse/Pony/Owner/Handler): 1. Edgewater Big Lad, L. Simpson, L Simpson

Three year old likely to make a Hunter: FSD Dance A Lot, Frank Dickey, Frank Dickey

Champion: FSD Dance A Lot, Frank Dickey, Frank Dickey

Reserve: Danny Boy, Jane Kealey, Frances Kealey

Coloured Led

1, Sally Ho, Alison Taylor, Alison Taylor; 2, Derryvane Gale, Rosemary Clements, Billie-Jean Lynch; 3, Rocco, Beth McCrory, Beth McCrory

One, two or three year old likely to make a Pony: 1, Loguestown Irish Cream, Kathy Buchanan, Kathy Buchanan

Small Hunter (Horse/Pony/Owner/Rider): 1, Braeview Little Lion Man, Corrine Robb, Corrine Robb; 2, Dickie Beau, Ann Reagan, Ann Reagan; 3, Sally Ho, Alison Taylor, Alison Taylor

Lightweight Hunter: 1, Willows Sensation, Samuel Holmes, Ian Holmes; 2, Majestic Diamond, Aoife Hagan, Aoife Hagan; 3, Anneka, Jessica Simpson, Jessica Simpson

Heavyweight Hunter: 1, Inishowen Clover, Julie Bleakley, Vicki Carson; 2, Vantage Point, Laura Smyth, Laura Smyth; 3, Trial and Error, Maya Carlin, Samuel Workman

Champion, Inishowen Clover, Julie Bleakley, Vicki Carson

Reserve, Braeview Little Lion Man, Corrine Robb, Corrine Robb

Irish Draft Ridden: 1, Drumsough Dan, Lisa Talbot, Lisa Talbot; 2, Glenveigh Castle, Laura Haslett, Laura Haslett; 3, The Profit, Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon

Cob: 1, Ozzie, Aoife Hagan, Aoife Hagan; 2, Barn Stormer, Ann Reagan, Yolande Anthony; 3, Romeo, Ciara Mainwairing, Ciara Mainwairing

Family Pony/Cob: 1, Dunshane Panache, Donna Tanner, Chantelle Tanner; 2, Rocco, Beth McCrory, Beth McCrory

Family Cob/Horse Riders Over 16: 1, Wee Chief, Elaine Power, Elaine Power; 2, Max, Catherine Donaghy, Catherine Donaghy

Coloured Ridden: 1, Wee Chief, Elaine Power, Elaine Power; 2, Rocco, Beth McCrory, Beth McCrory

Pony Showing results

Lead Rein (Pony/Owner/Rider): 1, Romany River Anniversary Girl, Sheena McGuickin, Caoimhe McGuickin; 2, Treowen Sapphire, Kerstin Chissel, Kjerstin Chisel; 3, Shorties Little Dreamer, Linda King, Farrah King; 4, Polo, Julie Bleakley, Oliver McGlinchey

Family Pony Lead rein: 1, Shorties Little Dreamer, Linda King, Farrah King; 2, Polo, Julie Bleakley, Oliver McGlinchey; 3, Princess, Jane Shannon, Matthew Shannon; 4, Dolly, Ashleigh Bingham, Ellie Bingham

First Ridden: 1, Romany River Anniversary Girl, Sheena McGuickin, Caitlin McGuickin; 2, Dinky Diamond, Louanne McElwee, Katie Mae McElwee; 3, Waitwith Dynasty, Joy Lindsay, Eve Lindsay,

Mini Championship: Romany River Anniversary Girl, Sheena McGuickin, Caoimhe McGuickin,

Reserve, Treowen Sapphire, Kerstin Chissel, Kjerstin Chisel

Mountain and Moorland: 1, Irishtown Brian, Chloe Connan, Chloe Connan; 2, Picture Perfect, Rhonda Huddleson, Megan Reid

Ridden Hunter Show Pony: 1, Dunshane Panache, Donna Tanner, Chantalle Tanner; 2, Derryvane Gale, Rosemary Clements, Billie Jean Lynch; 3, Zara, Katie King, Katie King

Working Hunter Ponies

Starter Stakes: 1, Quincey, Joy Lindsay, Ella Lindsay; 2, Waitwith Dynasty, Joy Lindsay, Eve Lindsay; 3, Curolea Rosi, Grace Currie, Rebecca Coulter; 4, Dinky Diamond, Louanne McElwee, Katie May McElwee

Novice Under 143cms: 1, Irishtown Brian, Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon; 2, Jacodis Anjas Admiral, Teresa McKenna, Natalie McKenna; 3, Quincy, Joy Lindsay, Ella Lindsay; 4, Rathattan Rebel, Rhonda Huddleson, Megan Houston

Open Under 143cms: 1, Irishtown Brian, Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon; 2, Rathattan Rebel, Rhonda Huddleson, Megan Houston; 3, Ziggy Stardust, Andrew Thompson, Amy McLaughlin

Novice Under 153cms: 1, Doyles Lexie, Shane Doyle, Niamh Porter Payne; 2, Sonic Hero, Louanne McElwee, Ross McElwee

Open Under 153cms: 1, Sonic Hero, Louanne McElwee, Ross McElwee; 2, Alonso, Catherine Wilton, Tai Wilton

Mountain and Moorland: 1, Rathattan Rebel, Rhonda Huddleson, Megan Houston

Champion, Irishtown Brian, Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon

Reserve, Jacodis Anjas Admiral, Teresa McKenna, Natalie McKenna

Working Hunter Horses

Performance: 1, Romeo, Hollie Powell, Hollie Powell; 2, Shanaghy Star, Coleen Murtagh, Coleen Murtagh

Novice: 1 & Best 4yo, Drumsough Dan, Lisa Talbot, Lisa Talbot; 2, Bartez, Jan Martin, Lindsay Martin; 3, Profit, Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon

Pure and Part bred Irish Draft League Qualifier: 1, Rhythm of Time, Aoife McNicholl, Lee Johnston; 2, Benedicts Diamond, Lisa Boyd, Lisa Boyd; 3, Huntingfield Duchess, Heather Beattie, Heather Beattie

Pure Bred Irish Draft: 1, Profit, Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon; 2, Rhythm of Time, Aoife McNicholl, Lee Johnston; 3, Braeview Codega, Kathryn Knox, Kathryn Knox,

Small Hunter WH: 1, Doyles Lexie, Shane Doyle, Niamh Porter Payne; 2, Colour Coordinated, Karen Auld, Karen Auld; 3, Missie, Lisa Boyd, Lisa Boyd

Open WH: 1, Inishowen Clover, Julie Bleakley, Vicki Carson; 2, Bartez, Jan Martin, Lindsay Martin; 3, Anneka, Jessica Simpson, Jessica Simpson

Champion, Doyles Lexie, Niamh Porter Payne

Reserve, Inishowen Clover, Vicki Carson

Unregistered/Local ShowJumping

Class 1 X Poles

Equal first: Rossar Silver Shadow, Farrah Harbinson; Dapple, Beau Gallagher; Max, Lucy Johnston; Princess, Rebecca Shannon.

Class 2, 50cm - Equal first: Lily, Shanna Wilton; Galaxy, Erin Donaghy; Micky, Lucy McVicker; Glenhead Summer, Aiden O’Brien

Class 3 60cm - Equal first: Angus, Shanna Wilton; Glenhead Summer, Aiden O’Brien; Tonto, Olivia McCrea; Ballinamore Lily, Nicole Harbinson; Cooper, Emma Bratten; Rosy, Grace Whelan; Suzie, Aiden O’Brien

Class 4. 70cm - Equal first: Suzie, Aiden O’Brien; Artic Sky, Casey Ferris; Tonto, Olivia McCrea; Rosy, Grace Whelan

Class 5. 80cm - 1st, Max, Abbey, Cocking; 2nd, Joe, Lauren Gordon; 3rd, Ralph, George Lynch

Class 6 90cm: 1st, Max, Abbey Cocking; 2nd, Star, Alix Hamilton; 3rd, Finn McCool, Shannon Logue

Show Jumping Results, Horses

90cms Ulster Region Summer Tour - Divided between Catherine Lundy’s Ace’s Delight (Cerys Lundy), Elizabeth A Craig’s Cairnview Countess (Elizabeth A Craig), Willie Craig’s Fyfin Gold (Jonathan Smyth), Shirley Smyth’s Jailhouse Rock (Shirley Smyth), Colleen Glasgow’s Turlough Cavalier Clover (Laura Brown).

1m Ulster Region Summer Tour: 1, Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson); 2, Elizabeth Magee’s Imperial Darco Diamond (Kevin Mackey); 3, Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson); 4, Philip G L White’s Kinnego Bay (UR) (Philip G L White); 5, Jane Kealey’s Ballustree Risque Business (Jane Kealey); 6, Shirley Smyth’s Jailhouse Rock (Shirley Smyth); 7, Laura Crown’s Miss Lady Lux (Kevin Mackey); 8, Catherine Lundy’s Ace’s Delight (Cerys Lundy).

Amateur Ulster region Points Cup, Leddy League - 1, Karl Kee’s Dullerton Gold Girl (Karl Kee); 2, Philip G L White’s Senate Hill (Philip G L White); 3, Seamus Og Campbell’s Killymard Flight (Seamus Og Campbell); 4, Joe Harris’s Coppindell Concorde (Joe Harris); 5, Taryn McClurkin’s Innocense (Taryn McClurkin); 6, Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson).

1.10m Ulster Region Summer Tour - 1, Gillian Johnston’s Cadence dreamer (Elle Johnston); 2, James Mckean’s Rockmount Misty Star (Lynne Russell); 3, Simon Scott’s Baby Charlton (Sarah M Kelly); 4, Robert & Diane Lowry’s Calle (Justine O’Hara);5, Elizabeth Magee’s Imperial Darco Diamond (Kevin Mackey); 6, Leslie James Goudie’s Luxs Like Candy (Simon Scott).

1.20m Ulster Region Summer Tour - 1, Helena O’kane’s Legavallons Moonshine (Kevin Mackey); 2, Leslie James Goudie’s Carrickadawson Womanizer (Simon Scott); 3, Gillian Johnston’s Cadence dreamer (Elle Johnston); 4, Willie Craig’s Fyfin Sommes Sister (Jonathan Smyth); 5, Brogen McCrum’s Tailor Made For Me (Brogen McCrum); 6, Adeline Temple’s The Boodger (Simon Scott).

1.35m Ulster Region Summer Tour - 1, Simon Scott’s Jasmine Tide (Simon Scott); 2, Barry Mccormack’s Armani Velvet (Barry McCormack); 3, Ian Millar’s Ploverfield Lilyana (Simon Scott); 4, David Finlay’s Fyfin Charlie (Jonathan Smyth); 5, Roy Craig’s Beltrim Brother Ava (Jonathan Smyth).

1.10m Top Oil Ladies Qualifier - 1, James Mckean’s Rockmount Misty Star (Lynne Russell); Simon Scott’s Baby Charlton (Sarah M Kelly); 3, Justine O’Hara’s Vales Pacino Royale (Justine O’Hara); 4, Ruth O’Brien’s Kilcurry Liberos Flight (Ruth O’Brien).

Ponies

Newcomers 50cm - Divided between Katheryne McCracken’s Billy Frazer (Elizabeth McCracken), Janet Currie’s Curolea Rosi (Rebecca Coulter).

128 Under 8 Nat. Discovery 60cm - Divided between Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s Phoenix Phantom (Sarah Mclaughlin), Lynn Caskey’s Smokegun (Zoe Caskey), Frances Mellett’s Sox Line Cassie (Zoe Mellett), Jane C P Russell’s Super Sonic (Sarah McLaughlin).

128 Over 8/Under 10 Nat. Discovery 70cm - Divided between Katheryne McCracken’s Billy Frazer (Charlotte McCracken), Ashley Bingham’s Little Prince Caspian (Sophia Bingham).

128 70cm - Divided between Teresa McKenna’s Jacodi’s Anja’s Admiral (Natalie McKenna), Lynn Caskey’s Smokegun (Zoe Caskey).

128 80cm Michael Morrisey National Pony League and Gateau Stables Young Pony Series 4 & 5 Year Old Ponies- Divided between Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s Baby Blue (USJI) (Ben Walsh), Teresa McKenna’s Jacodi’s Anja’s Admiral (Natalie McKenna), Katheryne McCracken’s Nely Done That (Charlotte McCracken), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Phoenix Phantom (Sarah Mclaughlin), Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson), Lynn Caskey’s Smokegun (Zoe Caskey), Jane C P Russell’s Super Sonic (Sarah Mclaughlin).

128 90cm Ulster Region Points Cup - 1, Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson); 2, Katheryne McCracken’s Nely Done That (Charlotte McCracken); 3, Paula McMaster’s Sootilicious (Alex McMaster); 4, Ronan McLaughlin’s Rashers And Sausages (Ben Walsh).

128 1m - 1, Paula McMaster’s Sootilicious (Alex McMaster).

138 80cms - Divided between Briony Murphy’s Kreme (Darragh Murphy), Rachel Pearson’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson), Teresa McKenna’s Midnite Surprise (Natalie McKenna), Andrew Thompson’s Ziggy Stardust (Amy McLaughlin).

138 90cm, Michael Morrisey National Pony League and Gateau Stables Young Pony Series 4 & 5 Year Old Ponies - Divided between Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Gale (Billie-Jean Lynch), Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Sea Mist (Billie-Jean Lynch), Andrew Thompson’s Keogans Boy (Beth Thompson), Rachel Pearson’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson), Briony Murphy’s Lady Zee (Darragh Murphy), Teresa McKenna’s Midnite Surprise (Natalie McKenna), Tom Carmody’s Sparkling Delta Dawn (Mackenzie Carmody).

138 1m Ulster Region Points Cup - 1, Caroline Gaston’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Emma Taylor); 2, Sparkling Equine’s Claggan Supreme (Mackenzie Carmody); 3, Briony Murphy’s Lady Zee (Darragh Murphy); 4, Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Truffles (Billie-Jean Lynch); 5, Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Sea Mist (Billie-Jean Lynch); 6, Tom Carmody’s Sparkling Delta Dawn (Mackenzie Carmody).

138 1.10m - 1, Maeve McEvoy’s Triplicate (Niamh McEvoy); 2, Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Truffles (Billie-Jean Lynch).

148 90cm - 1, Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Maebh kelly).

148 1m Michael Morrisey National Pony League and Gateau Stables Young Pony Series 4 & 5 Year Old Ponies - Divided between Paul Treanor’s Corbeagh Samba (Aoibha Treanor), Maeve McEvoy’s Delta Echo (Niamh McEvoy), Andrew Thompson’s Eyre Diva Dior (Ellen Thompson), Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Maebh kelly), Maeve McEvoy’s Vales Bluebird (Niall McEvoy).

148 1.10m Ulster Region Points Cup - 1, Denise Crawford’s Foyfin’s Lady Muck (Erin Crawford); 2, Lexie Mc Closkey’s Springfield Oliver (Billie-Jean Lynch); 3, Paul Treanor’s Corbeagh Samba (Aoibha Treanor); 4, Denise Crawford’s Sparkling Castlewarren Gold (Erin Crawford); 5, Shane McCauley’s Sparkling Apache Gold (Amy-Leigh McCauley).

148 1.20m - 1, Denise Crawford’s Foyfin’s Lady Muck (Erin Crawford).