Connell Hill plays host to latest round of HBHBS looose jumping

Connell Hill Equestrian Centre in Randalstown saw a large and knowledgeable crowd turn out to watch the Half Bred Horse Breeders Society’s second qualifier for the three year old loose jumping championship.

Commenting on a successful evening, a spokesperson said: “The society wishes to express its grateful thanks to the judge for the evening, Joanne Jarden, who used her considerable expertise to assess the abilities of the young horses on display.

“Thanks also go to the photographer, Tori O’Connor, whose task it was to capture their images which can be viewed at www.toriocphotography.co.uk.

“Drumhowen Stud kindly donated the rug which was presented to the winning owner.”

The third qualifier takes place at Mossvale Equestrian Centre tonight (Wednesday, November 21th) with the final at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre Randalstown on Wednesday, December 5th.

Results as follows:

1, Charlie Smiley/Lough Mourne Cruise Control by Cornets Stern out of Oldtown Sally K by Cruising

2, Brian Hutchinson/SVS Attraction by Air Jordan Z out of P Zermie by Palfreiner

3, Garth Swaile/Snowbound by SIEC Livello out of Moygashel by Sir Shutterfly

4, Judith Sossick/Loughview Diamond Orla by Orestus out of Loughview Diamond Lucy by Jack of Diamonds

5, Clive Cathers/Benji by Beach Ball, dam out of Coevers Diamond Boy

6, Marie-Clare Bell/Gortacar Suspicious Minds by OBOS Quality out of Walterstown Girl by Cruising

7, Gareth Nethercote/RNH Parision Blue by Paris Blue Merelsnesk Z out of RNH Elisa by Ustinov

8, Brian Hutchinson/SVS Zarocco by Zirocco Blue out of SUS Zara by Je t’aime Flamenco

9, Megan McGrory/Bambi by Beach Ball out of Coevers Diamond Girl by Coevers Diamond Boy

10, Annette McCracken/Carrickview Aerendil by I’m Special D Muze out of Carrickview Calypso by Sunny Boy

11, Garth Swaile/The Thorn Bird by Cornets Prinz out of Ice Gold by Clover Echo

12, Peter Brannigan/Mondola by Rehy High Society out of Cronfeigh Grey by Its The Quick Man

The spokesperson added: “The society also wishes to record its thanks to Mr Vincent Howley for his donation of a nomination for his stallion Sligo Candy Boy.

“All ballot tickets for this nomination have now been taken pending payment. Any tickets not paid for by November 30th will be resold, so keep your eye on the Facebook page if you have been disappointed.”

Further details can be obtained via Facebook or Carole on 07887389606.