Danske Bank presents business bursary to equine student

Final year Honours Degree student in Equine Management at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Josephine (JoJo) Bryan, from Co Meath, has been awarded a Danske Bank business bursary of £1,000.

In order to be considered for the bursary prize the BSc year 3 students had to complete a business appraisal for an equine related business venture. Those who performed best on this task were invited to interview where they had to demonstrate their business acumen and justify their choices. After a challenging interview, JoJo was announced as the successful winner.

Receiving the award, JoJo said: “I am delighted to have won this award, kindly offered by Danske Bank as it will be beneficial in helping me to expand my knowledge and experience by investing in future courses that are provided in the equine industry.”

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus welcomes the partnership with Danske Bank through the bursary programme. The support and advice that Danske Bank staff provide to the students is invaluable to their current education and their future careers.