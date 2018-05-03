Emma does the double at Ecclesville

The final of the second of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2018 was held on 27 April and it was again very competitive, as the qualified combinations battled it out for the prizes.

With the 2018 Super League underway, the top six in each class also won valuable points, as at the end of 2018, in each class from 60cm through to 1.10cm, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to rider and horse combination with the most points.

The spectators were treated to great displays of showjumping as the competitors twisted and flew round Raymond Caldwell’s tricky courses! Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear had also kindly sponsored the Turnout Prizes for the Final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

The winner of the 60cm was Sarah-Jane Sloane riding Lilley and she was also awarded the Turnout Prize for her beautifully groomed pony.

The 70cm class was won by Lucie-Anne Abbott riding the very speedy Louie. Zara Keys and Buster then won the 80cm class with a very impressive jump-off round.

Enda Friel and Bob picked up the red ribbon in the 90 cm class, with Nadia Donnelly and Fonya a very close second.

Emma Mooney and Barney had a very successful evening picking up first place in both the 1m and 1.10m classes and also gained valuable Super League points in both these classes.

The Super League for 2018 is looking very interesting after 2 Leagues! But with three more leagues scheduled for 2018, the race for the podium finishers is still “game on”!!

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, assisted by Malvern Moore, to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the Judges box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the Turnout prizes.

Results:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Bella Magee and Bunny; Annabelle McKenzie and Little Dazzler; Tori Lilley and Spot (Turnout Prize); Cara Garrity and Maisie; Scarlett Knox and Chester; Clea Magee and Bunny.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Tori Lilley and Spot; Annabelle McKenzie and Little Dazzler; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley (Turnout Prize); Scarlett Knox and Chester.

70cms (Double Clears): Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles (Turnout Prize); Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Rhianne Ferguson and Twinkle; Mollie Quinn and Rosie; Lucie-Anne Abbott and Louie.

80cms (Double Clears): Jessica Honeyman and JoJo (Turnout Prize); Ava Stubbs and Bella; Zara Keys and Buster.

90cms (Double Clears): Ava Stubbs and Bella; Nadia Donnelly and Fonya; Enda Friel and Bob; Maeve McNally and Mrs Chatterbox; Shauneen Gallagher and Liz (Turnout Prize).

1m (Double Clear): Andrew Thompson and Miley; Emma Mooney and Barney (Turnout Prize).

1.10m - No Double Clears.

LEAGUE RESULTS:

40cm: 1st= Annabelle McKenzie and Little Dazzler; Tori Lilley and Spot; Cara Garrity and Maisie; Scarlett Knox and Chester.

60cm: 1st Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley; Tori Lilley and Spot; 3rd Scarlett Knox and Chester; 4th Annabelle McKenzie and Little Dazzler; 5th Cara Garrity and Maisie.

70cm: 1st Lucie-Anne Abbott and Louie; 2nd Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; 3rd Rhianne Ferguson and Twinkle; 4th Mollie Quinn and Rosie; 5th Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; 6th Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley.

80cm: 1st Zara Keys and Buster; 2nd Jessica Honeyman and JoJo; 3rd Rhianne Ferguson and Twinkle; 4th Lucie-Anne Abbott and Louie; 5th Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; 6th Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah.

90cm: 1st Enda Friel and Bob; 2nd Nadia Donnelly and Fonya; 3rd Shauneen Gallagher and Liz; 4th Jessica Honeyman and JoJo.

1m: 1st Emma Mooney and Barney; 2nd Chloe Watson and Pandora; 3rd Enda Friel and Bob

1.10m: 1st Emma Mooney and Barney; 2nd Enda Friel and Bob; 3rd Chloe Watson and Pandora

The next League is scheduled to start on Friday 1 June.

For further details contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville on 028 828 40591.