Equine Foot Balancing Course for farriers

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus has hosted the first Equine Foot Balance Course run in conjunction with the Worshipful Company of Farriers (WCF).

The course involved four trainers (and Fellow of the WCF) Simon Moore, Jonathan Nunn, Mark Watson and Mark Trussler each working with a group of participants to assess and balance the hooves of a range of horses.

Alongside this, Dr Sean Rooney (MRCVS) provided an invaluable service by x-raying the horses before, during and after shoeing. This resulted in a fast paced interactive day that everyone found informative, enlightening and enjoyable.

This was run as part of the CPD Industry Training programme organised by CAFRE Enniskillen Campus and they would like to thank the trainers, Dr Sean Rooney and Martin Payne for their participation in making this day such a success.