Full line-up of events for Mid Antrim Horse Show

The Mid Antrim Horse Show will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Ballee Playing Fields, Ballymena, with Registered Jumping starting 9am sharp.

In Ring 2, after two registered classes, the non-registered classes will start with Junior jumping/lead rein up to the Open metre class.

Details of the running order of each class is as follows:

Arena 1. Start time 9am sharp. Prize, entry.

1, Amateurs In Kind, £20, Inc Dingoes Championships sponsored by Anthea Moffett.

2, 1m Ballyward/Ulster Region Summer Tour - 10.30am, £150, £20.

3, 1.10m Ballyward/Ulster Region Summer Tour, £200, £20, Sponsored by Charles Hurst Vans

4, 1.20m Ulster Region Summer Tour, £300, £20 sponsored by Tullyglass House Hotel

5, 1.35m Ulster Region Summer Tour £1,000 £25/€30 sponsored by Friends of the Mid Antrim Hunt

Declarations for event four are online only and must be by 4pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 28) accompanied by €10 non-refundable fee.

Arena 2. start time 9am sharp.

6, 90cm Ballyward/Ulster Region Summer Tour, £150, £20.

7, Amateurs (Ulster Region/Farmers Journal) in kind, £20.

Course Designers are Nigel Jess (Cand Int) and Raymond Jess (Cand Int).

Safety officers are Paul Caves, Tommy Caves and Morris Mann.

No entries will be accepted 30 minutes after the competition has started

For details of sportsman/local classes please contact Paul Caves.

Non Registered classes start in ring 2 after the Amateurs at approximately 11.30.

All usual classes from 50cm/Junior Jumping, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, Open. Entries £10.

For details on entries or further information contact Paul on 07803 143 887 or Bev 07960 699 161 or email pcaves@stephens-catering.com.