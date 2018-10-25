Ballycastle and Rural Community are holding their third annual Fancy Dress Horse/Pony and Dog, Hallowe’en Parade in Ballycastle on Saturday, October 27.

The horses and dogs will assemble at the Fair Hill car park around noon and proceed along the Kilns Road to the Hillhead. From there it will proceed along Castle Street to the Diamond where there will be a short stop. Then it will be a run along Ann Street to the sea front. Return route is the same with a stop again in the Diamond.

Riders and horses will be in Fancy Hallowe’en Dress, as will dogs and handlers. There will be a judging of the participants in the Fair Hill car park at the end of the parade and there will be prizes for the best dressed horse, pony and dog. Refreshments will be served afterwards in Ramoan Parish Centre.

On the day there will be a street collection in the town for Air Ambulance.

The organisers of this event are very thankful for the support they have received from local business in the Ballycastle area.

Anyone requiring any further information on this event can contact the Chairman of Ballycastle and Rural Riding Community chairman on 07719 677 361.