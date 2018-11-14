HBHBS loose jumping kicks off at Portmore

The Half Bred Horse Breeders Society were very pleased to welcome those who made their way to Portmore to view the HBHBS Three Year Old Loose Jumping Championship qualifier at Portmore on Wednesday, November 7.

This competition is now in its 23rd year and during this time many of the talented three year olds taking part have gone on to compete at both national and international levels.

The society would like to sincerely thank the judge Gabriel Tunney who generously gave up his time to support this event.

Also the Half Bred Horse Breeders Society have been kindly given a nomination from Mr Vincent Howley, Co Sligo for his Stallion Sligo Candy Boy by Balou de Rouet, to be balloted by the society. Ballot cost will be £10 per number with a total of 59 available to be drawn by bonus ball lottery. Contact via Facebook or by contacting Steven 07710 631316.

This is an opportunity not to be missed.

The rug presented to the winner was kindly donated by Dumhowen Stud.

Results as follows:

1, Sarah Sproule/Ballyneety Quality by O.B.O.S. Quality 004 out of Mistress Clover by Master Imp

2, Yvonne Whiteside/LGS Dynamite by Beach Ball out of Kew Safari by HHS BR Charleton

3, Rachel Hall/LKC Kantana by Kannan out of Dont Go Steady by Scribano

4, Yvonne Whiteside/LGS Echo Cruise by Clover Echo out of Lowhill Slow Down by Carrick Diamond Lad

5, Gordon Braniff/breeding unknown.

The next qualifier is at Connell Hill on Wednesday, November 14, with the third qualifier at Mossvale on Wednesday, November 21. The final is at Connell Hill on Wednesday, December 5.

Further details can be obtained on Facebook HBHBS or by contacting Carole on 07887 389 606.