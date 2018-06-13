Mayor hosts reception for Comhaltas and Horse Societies

Members of the Glens of Antrim Comhaltas and Ballycastle’s Horse Ploughing and Heavy Horse Societies have enjoyed a Civic Reception in Cloonavin.

The event hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE was a celebration of the groups’ commitment to promoting the traditional heritage and history of the area.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “These organisations work tirelessly to preserve the unique traditions which are still very much to the fore across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

“My thanks go to all of those involved, especially for their contribution to the many events held in the borough throughout the year.”

The evening included a traditional music performance by Comhaltas members.

