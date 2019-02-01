McClean husband and wife duo take the honours

Week three of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing saw the husband and wife team of Gareth and Suzi McClean claim the top two spots in the Intro ‘A’ section.

For the past two weeks there has been great family rivalry as they have been close to the top of the leader board on all occasions. However, this week, Gareth took the win in a hotly contested class with Scooby, his ten year old cob whom he has been partnering for seven years.

Scooby has a very impressive and wide ranging CV, having competed in most equestrian activities. He was Balmoral’s working cob champion last year and has also been successful in show jumping, dressage, side saddle and has now added his love of cross country to his list of pursuits. Scooby finished almost three points clear of Simba, ridden by Suzi McClean to share the runner up spot with Jane Allen-Collins.

Simba is a full Irish Draught by Supreme Ginger, and has competed in the Balmoral Irish Draught Performance Classes. He qualified for the RDS Side Saddle last year which he thoroughly enjoyed and has also many working hunter and dressage wins locally.

These stable mates are certainly making their mark at the Flexi Eventing!

It was lovely to see Jane Allen-Collins in the dressage arena with her lovely home bred, Lougherne Inspired, a gelding by C-Indoctro-11.

The ‘B’ section was headed by Rebecca Nickels and Ruby, a six year old Puissance mare, which Rebecca has produced from a two year old. She was showjumping 1.10m last year and has now proved her flatwork prowess. The mare is for sale. Second place was shared by Julia Kayes on Ella and Lisa Dundee with Bella, a rising five year old mare by Centre Stage who Lisa hopes to event this year.

Julia is justifiably delighted with Ella, her home bred mare by Puissance out of a Cult Hero dam as this was just her third appearance in a dressage arena.

Almost forty combinations appeared before Lucy Adams in the Pre Novice class where Joanne Jarden came out on tops with her nine year old Rockrimmon Senator mare, Quarryhill Calypso, having moved up one spot from last week.

Killinchy schoolgirl, Charlotte Keers, came in just one point behind on her Connemara Pony, Western Ocala.

Kerry Magill certainly had a busy day combining all her sports and, having raced from hockey in the morning, managed to take the win in the Novice class with her Song of Freedom pony, Toffee, on which she has had great eventing success.

Kathryn McKibbin moved up a class this week and still managed to maintain her runner up spot with Murphy.

Hannah Blakely who began her campaign last year with the eight year old Clerkenwell gelding, Clerkson, is certainly reaping great results in the Flexi Eventing this year, winning this week’s Intermediate class with a score of 73% awarded by Vanda Stewart. Helen Faulkner, who is also no stranger to success, took second place on Danny.

A spokesperson commented: “It is extremely rewarding for the organisers of this very popular League to hear superlatives being used to describe the quality, turn out and talent of so many of these horses and riders which augurs extremely well for the season ahead.

“The cross country course this week was also busy and, once again, great care and patience are taken to ensure that the courses are all very different week on week.

“Showjumping kept the judges on their toes with a great turn out in all classes but everything ran very smoothly, eliciting praise from all attendees.

“Huge thanks go to all the judges, scribes, call up stewards, arena personnel, secretarial staff, scorers for all their help in ensuring that all three arenas ran like clockwork.

“Finally, thank you to Judy Maxwell of @Baileyshorsefeeds for her continuing support and sponsorship of this League which is open to absolutely everyone. As the name suggests, riders can choose to do any or all of the three disciplines.”

Showjumping and cross country entries are taken on the day but dressage must be pre entered with Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by 6pm each Wednesday.

Full Results

Dressage

Arena 1 – Intro ‘A’- Judge Fran Warden: 1, Gareth McClean, Scooby; 2= Suzi McClean, Simba & Jane Allen-Collins, Lougherne Inspired; 4, Nicole Barr, Krysta; 5, Lauren Brooker, Barnfield Indian Sky; 6, Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga

Arena 1 – Intro ‘B’- Judge Jackie Reid: 1, Rebecca Nickels, Ruby; 2= Julia Kayes, Ella & Lisa Dundee, Bella; 4, Helen Cunningham, Leitrim Native Choice; 5, Ralph Robinson, Powder Day; 6, Grace O’Shaughnessy, Cooper

Arena 2 –Pre Novice - Judge Lucy Adams: 1, Joanne Jarden, Quarryhill Calypso; 2, Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala; 3, Hannah Blakely, Lougherne Leo; 4, Johnny Mulligan, Twinkle; 5= Charlotte Dixon, Milo & Tara Dixon, Fred

Arena 3 –Novice - Judge Vanda Stewart: 1, Kerry Magill, Toffee; 2, Kathryn McKibbin, Murphy; 3, Joanne Jarden, quarryhill Calypso; 4, Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 5, Aimee Roscoe, Boolagh Crescendo; 6, Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash

Arena 3 – Intermediate - Judge Vanda Stewart: 1, Hannah Blakely, Clerkson; 2, Helen Faulkner, Danny; 3, Claire Ireland, Mission Ambition; 4, Michael Boyd, Ballyalt Comet; 5, Michael Boyd, Maximum Jay; 6, Mandy Blakely, Kizzy

Showjumping (double clears)

70cms: Charlotte Cochrane, Tullymurry Abbie, Marina Hope, junior, Lauren Gordon, Marco, Heather Smith, Tia, Kayleigh Crozier, Blaze

80cms: Ruth English, Eagle, Sandra Somerville, Chilled Magners, Jack Ferris, Sky, Katie Clarke, Mulvin Blue Moon, Amy Robinson, Marty, Sadie Henry, George, Grace O’Shaughnessy, Cooper, Eva Stubbs, Tosco, Troy Watson, Bay News, Tara Dixon

90cms: Ellen Donnelly, Lisnamuck Ab Fab, Colleen Moffett, Paw Prince, Ralph Robinson, Powder Day, Yvonne Whiteside, Saffie, Sophie Truesdale, Touch Stone, Ellen Douglas, Rock Melody, Debbie McNeill, OB Active, Shane McKeever, KHS Impact

1m: Rose de Montmorency, Frankie, Charlotte Dixon, Milo, Hannah Burke, Horse, Alex Turley, Rosie, Coleen Moffett, Creevagh, Herbie Purce, Alfie, Roisin McNamee, Tornado, Sarah Moore, Misty, Laura Gordon, Larry, Gemma Chambers, Blue Oak Harry, Zoe Woods, Phoebe, Judith Graham, Edentrillick Leviticus, Hugo O’Neill, Jude, Rode de Montmorency, Archie, Sheena Kerr-McNally, Pegasus, Ann Bowe, Little Autumn Bee, Nicky Nesbitt, Ringfort India, Jessica Nelson, Tai, Abby Cummiskey, CSC Apache Dove

1.10m: Katie O’Reilly, Ozzie, Kathryn McKibbin, Murphy, Dylan Ward, Donny, Dylan Ward, Trooper, Colin Halliday, Stuart, Tara Dixon, Thunder, Hannah Blakely, Kizzy, Jenny Campbell, Vinnie, Abi Carlisle, Monkey

1.20m: Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash

Cross Country (clear rounds)

80cms: Suzi McClean, Simba, Gareth McClean, Scooby, Charlotte Cochrane, Tullymurry Abbie, Nicky Corr, Armpit, Elizabeth Smith, Rocky, Vicky Potter, Dolly, Amy Robinson, Archie, Ellen Douglas, Archie, Katie Clarke, Mulvin Blue Moon, Ava Stubbs, Tuska, Johnny Mulligan, Dior, Orla Cusack, Poppy, Elsa McCallum, Project X

90cms: Fiona Cooper, Smiler, Abby Cummiskey, CSC apache Dove, Evan Hobson, Promise Me, Fiona Cooper, Queenie, Nicole Barr, Krysta, Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga, Eilidth Gribben, Orbie, Alex Ryan, Misty, Aislinn Captain, Apache Feather, Helen Faulkner, Danny, Laura Gordon, Larry, Elizabeth Wilson, Snowball,

1m: Sheena Kerr-McNally, Pegasus, Ann Bowe, autumn Bee, Nicky Nesbitt, Ringfort India, Hugo O’Neill, Jude, Orlagh Halliday, Ellie, Meabh McIlduff, Dalsown Done & Dusted, Johnny Mulligan, Oscar, Carly Douglas, Reggie, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey, Olivia Johns, Lagan’s Peter, Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Tara Dixon, Thunder, Johnny Mulligan, Cruz, Johnny Mulligan, Cidar Man, Ellen Douglas, Rock Tempo.