Minnowburn members on top form

Minnowburn RDA recently had six competitors who proudly represented their club at the RDA Championships held at Danescroft.

The six, which included three members from Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Association, was the highest number ever representing Minnowburn RDA and the Burn Equestrian Centre horses and there was great excitement and nerves from the offset early that morning.

Last year's winning horse Doro with Janine Clarke and Kerry and Fiona

A lot of hard work had gone into preparing during the weeks before including some dedicated boot polishing!

Patsy Ward won his class and was the best overall performer in the outdoor dressage arena. Patsy also qualified for the National Championships which is no mean feat!

June Close was second in the Countryside Challenge and James Boyle was the winner in his Countryside Challenge with another winner Emmanuel Cromie in his Countryside Challenge class.

Janine Clarke and James Boyle were second and third respectively in their dressage class with another runner up in his dressage class namely Gareth McManus.

RDA members were absolutely delighted with the success on the day. The icing on the cake was James Boyle and Willow winning the Best Turned Out horse and rider on the day. This was incredible that Minnowburn RDA won the same title with a different horse last year. This was even more remarkable that the horse that won last year is owned and was prepared by adult twins Kerry and Fiona Mussen and this year’s winner Willow is cared for and had been prepared by twin teenagers Lily and Eva Fleming. The girls had also excitedly been in attendance to help on the day and were ecstatic when they realised of the win.

It was celebrations all round and Minnowburn RDA are immensely proud with all the efforts paying off.

RDA Minnowburn would also like to thank Burn Equestrian staff for helping care for the horses and Kerry and Fiona Mussen for transportation on the day. It was a double twin win for the last two years!